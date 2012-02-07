* FTSE 100 ends flat after late recovery
* Greece seen closer to bailout deal
* Miners weigh on China outlook, Glenstrata deal
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON Feb 7 Britain's blue-chip index
closed flat on Tuesday after staging a late recovery on talk
that Greece was making progress towards securing a bailout deal
and avert a messy default.
The FTSE 100 gauge ended the session 1.94 points
lower at 5,890.26 as gains among banks and oil stocks offset
heavy losses in the mining sector, which was hit by signs of
slowing demand in China and a mixed reception to a proposed
merger between Glencore and Xstrata.
The Greek government was moving one step closer to clinching
a bailout agreement as it prepared a list of painful reforms
needed to persuade the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund to release a new rescue package, a government
official said on Tuesday.
The prospect of avoiding a chaotic default of Greece, which
would batter the European financial sector and spark contagion
fears in Italy and Spain, helped financial shares, with banking
and non-life insurance stocks ending the day up 0.8 percent and
0.7 percent respectively .
"In banking stocks especially...I think the market is being
very complacent if they think a Greek default won't happen,"
said CMC senior market analyst, Michael Hewson.
"I think they are positioned that (Greece and international
authorities) will come to some form of agreement and move on.
But agreeing something and implementing it are two different
things: how will it go down if political leaders agree to a
further turn of the screw in terms of austerity measures?"
Pending a solution in Greece, the general market sentiment
remained subdued and defensive shares such as pharmaceutical and
food & beverage groups featured among the top gainers, along
with oil stocks, which are regarded as a safe source of dividend
in a high crude price environment.
Underperforming peers was drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline
which reported disappointing fourth quarter results.
Standard & Poor's Capital IQ analyst Sho Matsubara said the
release pointed to "flattish" medium term growth prospects for
the British pharmaceutical firm as he cut his price target on
the stock and reiterated his "sell" recommendation.
MINERS
Xstrata was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, shedding
4.9 percent after commodities trader Glencore inked a
$41 billion all-share deal to buy the 66 percent of the miner it
did not already own at a lower premium than some had expected.
Glencore will offer a 15 percent premium to Xstrata share
price last Wednesday, below the 20 percent premium some analysts
had expected, causing two key Xstrata shareholders to say they
would vote against the deal on valuation grounds.
Shares in Glencore fell 3.8 percent in volume more than four
times their 90-day trading average as they aligned to the
proposed merger terms, which will see the group issue 2.8 new
shares for each Xstrata share.
The deal came as the broader mining sector fell
for a second consecutive session on signs demand from top
consumer, China, may be slowing, partly due to weaker demand
from crisis-struck Europe.
The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal,
also described Europe as a "live concern" despite a recent
improvement in sentiment.
Miners were still up over 20 percent year to date, helped by
strong economic data and revived appetite for risky assets after
the European Central Banks injected cash into the market in
December to prevent a liquidity squeeze.
Charles Cooper, a mining analyst with Oriel Securities, said
the outlook for the sector was now mixed, due to varying
prospects for commodity prices.
"Copper inventories are falling and overall supply of copper
could disappoint again this year, which means we've still got
tight market supporting high prices," Cooper said.
"Elsewhere, there are zinc and aluminum with current spot
prices quite close to marginal capacities. We've seen big prices
in coal, particularly on the metallurgical coal side, due to the
problems related to the weather in Queensland last year. We may
not necessarily see the same issues this year and prices could
come back."
He estimated coal accounted for around 30 percent of Xtrata
and Glencore's earnings mix on a combined company basis.
The analyst cited copper-focused Antofagasta and
Kazakhmys as two possible beneficiaries if the price of
the red metal remained at high levels.
(Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)