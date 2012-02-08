* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* The wait for Greek debt deal goes on
* Banks gain as Citigroup keep bullish sector stance
* Miners rally with metals, RIO up on iron ore expansion
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 8 Britain's top share index
rose in early deals with miners led up by metal prices and UK
banks rallying as Citigroup kept its bullish stance on the
sector, while the expectations of a Greek debt deal lingered in
the background.
London's blue chip index rose 12.37, or 0.2 percent
to 5,902.36 by 0932 GMT, pushing ahead after consolidating
recent gains over the previous two trading days.
Trade remained thin -- the FTSE All-Share volumes just edged
over 1.1bn Tuesday, the lightest trading day for three weeks,
according to analysts -- suggesting caution among investors
following recent gains.
The FTSE volatility index has also been creeping
higher this week as traders wait for a debt deal for Greece.
Greek party leaders were set to meet again on Wednesday to
try to strike a reform deal in return for the new 130 billion
euro ($172 billion) rescue from the IMF and EU after a string of
delays.
"Until we hear anything in the next day or two it's
difficult to see this market making to much headway," said
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"If we get a definitive (deal) then inevitably we will see a
relief rally. In the abscense of that investors are loath to
commit any fresh capital because there's the possibility they
might not like what they hear," he said.
Banks rose as Citigroup reiterated its
"overweight" stance on UK lenders, acknowledging the
unprecedented deleveraging facing the sector but saying
technical analysis suggested the sector could continue its
recent rally.
"Share observation of previous financial crises suggests
that bank share prices usually trough only 1-2 years after the
peak in loans and 3-5 years before the de-leveraging process
completes. UK bank lending peaked in December 2009," Andrew
Coombs, analyst at Citi said.
Citigroup said its near term preferred bank is Barclays
, up 1.7 percent, while it reiterated its "buy" ratings
on Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and Standard
Chartered.
Royal Bank of Scotland slightly underperformed the
sector as Citi cut its rating on the UK lender to "neutral" from
"buy" on valuation grounds and concerns over the proposed GBM
restructuring.
Miners were the strongest gainers, rising in
tandem with base metal prices.
"The volatility of the mining stocks is usually tied to the
long-term demand story but I think we've got the prospect of a
relief-rally as they were marked down on question marks over the
Glencore/Xstrata deal," a London-based trader said.
Rio Tinto rose 2.3 percent as investors cheered the
global miner's announcement of a $3.4 billion expansion of iron
ore mining in Australia.
BHP Billiton underperformed the sector, as the
world's biggest miner reported a rare fall in earnings.
The company, however, made more cash profit in six months
than the $90 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore
and miner Xstrata would have made in all of
2011 -- and from far fewer revenues, largely due to BHP's hugely
profitable iron ore business.
Elsewhere, Reckitt Benckiser gained 3.4 percent,
bouncing after recent falls on the back of bearish broker
sentiment ahead of its results.
The company, which makes Cillit Bang cleaning products and
Air Wick air fresheners, posted full-year results that beat
market expectations.
"It is perhaps too soon to say "Reckitts is back" but the Q4
results did look somewhat like the Reckitts of old ... with a
nice beat vs. consensus (and our) expectations across the
board," Bernstein Research said in a note.
International Power, however, fell 3.4 percent after
the company said achieving its 2013 earnings target could prove
challenging following a drop in hydro generation prices in
Brazil.
Retailers Marks & Spencer and Next shed 0.9
percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, after British Retail
Consortium data said on Wednesday showed shop prices rose at
their slowest pace in almost two years in January as food and
non-food inflation slowed.
And Cairn Energy lost 1.6 percent as JP Morgan cut
its recommendation on the company to "neutral" from
"overweight".
Only one UK blue chip firm will trade ex-dividend on
Wednesday, with software firm Sage Group SGE.L knocking 0.36
points of the FTSE 100 index.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)