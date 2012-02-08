* FTSE 100 ends 0.2 pct lower
* Investors await clarity on Greek bailout
* Charts point to further consolidation
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's blue chips closed
a touch lower on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on
a Greek debt deal.
Greek party leaders gathered on Wednesday to agree reforms
needed to secure a new EU/IMF rescue package necessary to avoid
a chaotic default that would aggravate Europe's financial
crisis.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's added pressure on
negotiations between Greece and private bond holders by stating
Athens will likely not achieve sustainable debt levels with a 70
percent reduction in the value of bonds held by its private
creditors.
Uncertainty over Greece's future weighed on Britain's blue
chip index, which closed 14.33 points lower, or 0.2 percent, at
5,875.93 points, having traded 92 percent of an already anaemic
90-day volume average and after hitting a six-month high of
5,916.20 in intra-day trade.
"My central case is that they will vote to do the cuts and
they will try above everything to stay in the euro," Jane
Coffey, who manages a 326 million pounds ($515.68 million) UK
equity fund for Royal London Asset Management, said.
"There has to be a 20 percent risk that this is not possible
and this is why I don't want to be completely on that bet."
The euro zone's debt crisis and sluggish growth prospects in
Europe persuaded Coffey to reiterate her "underweight" stance on
UK banks. She instead, expressed a preference for
mining and oil & gas stocks, which
offered attractive valuations and had all to gain from a pick-up
in global economic activity.
Banking shares extended gains on Wednesday, boosted by
positive broker comments as Citigroup suggested the recent rally
had still some room to run.
"Share observation of previous financial crises suggests
that bank share prices usually trough only 1-2 years after the
peak in loans and 3-5 years before the de-leveraging process
completes. UK bank lending peaked in December 2009," Andrew
Coombs, analyst at Citi said.
Societe Generale, meanwhile, highlighted Royal Bank of
Scotland, HSBC, Standard Chartered,
among those best positioned to navigate the current interbank
lending drought.
Also strong was Reckitt Benckiser, which topped the
FTSE 100 with a 2.9 percent rise, as the consumer goods group's
full-year results beat market expectations.
BHP Billiton was among the worst performers, falling
2.3 percent as the world's biggest miner reported a rare fall in
earnings.
SUBDUED OUTLOOK
March futures on the FTSE 100, which settled at 5,828,
indicated the market had entered into a consolidation phase and
further declines were likely, although their extent was expected
to be limited, Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at Trading
Central, said.
"Intraday momentum oscillators are turning down from their
overbought territories and call for a further decline towards
the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 5,770," Suiffet
said.
"However, the downward potential is likely to be limited
by either the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 5,744
or the rising 20-day moving average currently at 5,710."
($1=0.6322 British pounds)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)