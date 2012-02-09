* FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent
* BG Group leads energy higher after results
* Miners drag as Rio Tinto results disappoint
LONDON Feb 9 Britain's top shares index
moved higher on Thursday influenced by a big batch of blue chip
results, with energy issues the top gainers after strong results
from BG Group, but disappointments from miner Rio Tinto
and Vodafone weighing.
At 0851 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 25.51 points,
or 0.4 percent at 5,901.44, having closed 0.2 percent lower on
Wednesday.
BG Group L> was the top FTSE gainer, up 1.1 percent after
the gas producer said it expected to grow production at 7
percent per year to 2020, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings
of $1.48 billion against consensus of $1.11 billion.
Other energy issues were also in demand, the
top performing blue chip sector, as crude ticked higher.
Drugmakers moved higher too, with Shire adding 0.8
percent ahead of its fourth-quarter results due later in the
day.
Banks provided support as a sector as euro zone
debt concerns eased and investors took the view that Greece was
seen edging nearer to getting its debt crisis under control.
Greece's leaders were continuing talks to resolve one
remaining issue to wrap up a deal on a bailout package crucial
to avoiding a messy default. Greek officials said pension cuts
were the sticking point.
Investors were awaiting the Bank of England February rate
decision, due at 1200 GMT, with the BoE expected to leave its
key interest rate unchanged at the record-low of 0.5 percent.
The BoE is also seen announcing 50 billion pounds in
additional quantitative easing asset purchases, though the
decision of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee may not be
unanimous given recent more upbeat economic news.
"Britain faces slumping back into recession if Q1 of 2012
produces negative GDP growth, in which case more QE could be too
little too late. If previous QE has not stopped the UK going
into a double dip, why would a fraction more change the
economy's direction," said Simon Furlong, a trader at Spreadex.
The European Central Bank will also announce its latest rate
decision at 1245 GMT, with no change expected either.
MINER MISHAP
Miners were the main drag on blue chip sentiment, led by Rio
Tinto which shed 1.0 percent after its full-year results
disappointed.
Rio reported a 6 percent drop in underlying second-half
profits and took a $9.3 billion charge mainly against its
aluminium business, although it appeased investors somewhat with
a huge 34 percent dividend hike, underscoring its long-term
confidence.
Market heavyweight Vodafone also weighed on the
downside after posting third-quarter results slightly below
forecasts as increasingly tough trading in Spain and Italy
overshadowed solid performances in emerging markets and northern
Europe at the world's largest mobile operator.
"Vodafone Q3 results make sobering reading. Not because
they're much of a surprise ... More because one has to pause to
reflect on the fact that revenues, profits and FCF are all
moving in the wrong direction ," Liberum Capital said in a note.
Hargreaves Lansdown was the top FTSE 100 faller,
down 3.6 percent, after the investment manager posted a 13
percent drop in net new business during its first half year to
December 31 as economic gloom and falling stock markets hit
investor sentiment.
And among other blue chip fallers after results and trading
updates on Wednesday, aero enginemaker Rolls-Royce
dropped 1.6 percent, Diageo, the world's biggest spirits
group, lost 0.5 percent, Bitish Land fell 2.4 percent,
and Tate & Lyle shed 1.1 percent.
