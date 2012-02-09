* FTSE 100 ends 0.3 oct higher
* Greek deal supports sentiment
* Oil stocks boosted by BG results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index
closed modestly higher on Thursday, supported by oil and banking
stocks after BG Group reported strong results and Greece
moved closer to securing a bailout package that will avert a
chaotic default.
The FTSE 100 closed 19.54 points or 0.3 percent
higher at 5,895.47 after hitting a six-month intraday high of
5,916.31 in the afternoon, when Greek political leaders agreed
on reforms required to receive a new rescue package and the
European Central Bank opened the door to helping Athens.
Banking stocks extended gains after the
announcements as the prospect of a disorderly default by Greece
receded.
But the sector pulled back in late trade and the FTSE fell
back into the tight range seen this week, with volume just
slightly above the anaemic average of the last 90 days.
"As it had such a great run last week, you're seeing some
rotation, some people taking profit, others eager to get in
because they saw the break of the trendline," said Anders
Söderberg, chief technical analyst at SEB Merchant Banking.
"The market will try to be higher but it will fail and fall
back to check and probably validate the trendline that we saw
last week."
The FTSE 100 broke above a trendline at around 5,817 on
Friday, when it hit a six-month closing high of 5,901.07. The
index has traded in a narrow range of between 5,850.49 and
5,916.31 since then.
Traders said the price consolidation and thin trading volume
signalled investors were reluctant to build on last week's rally
with so much uncertainty still surrounding the euro zone's debt
crisis and Europe's growth prospects.
BULL MARKET
"The market is doing well and we're officially in bull
market territory but I think that at this level it needs a
little bit more volume," said Andy Ash, head of sales at
Monument Securities.
He added a number of institutions and hedge funds were
preferring high-yielding credit to equities and argued it would
take a solid second long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) by
the ECB to provide banks with more money and reassuring economic
data out of Europe later this month to convince them to go back
into shares.
His views echoed those of David Coombs, head of multi asset
investment at Rathbones, who used part of the cash hoarded in
2011 to buy credit.
The fund manager, who manages around 100 million pounds
($158.19 million across three funds of funds, said he remained
sanguine on equities although the recent rally had moderated his
bullish stance.
He favoured oil stocks, which he saw as poised to benefit
from a high crude price environment, underpinned by encouraging
economic growth prospects in emerging markets and the threat of
further tensions between oil rich Iran and the West.
British oil and gas giant BG Group was among the top
risers on the FTSE on Thursday after posting a forecast-beating
jump in fourth-quarter profits and saying it expects strong
growth in production and earnings.
Curbing gains on the index were miners, which
fell 0.3 percent after Rio Tinto reported a
second-half net loss and unveiled a gloomy medium-term outlook
for its struggling aluminium business.
Tate & Lyle, the maker of food ingredients
including zero-calory sweetener Splenda, was bottom of the
blue-chip table, falling 3.2 percent after saying it expects net
debt for 2012 to be higher than last year as a result of higher
corn prices and exchange rates.
Among other chip fallers after results and trading updates
on Wednesday, engine maker Rolls-Royce dropped 1.9
percent and British Land fell 2.2 percent.
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)