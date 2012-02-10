* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Miners fall as China data sparks outlook concerns
* Anglo American lower after De Beers' results
* Barclays gains after fourth-quarter update
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 10 Miners led Britain's top
share index lower early on Friday, after weak trade data from
China and anxiety over Greece's austerity deal clouded the
outlook in the sector and weighed on investors' sentiment.
London's blue chip index fell 20.24 points, or 0.3
percent at 5,875.23 by 0908 GMT.
The fall erased the previous session's 0.2 percent gain as
technical analysts said a recent plateau reached near the 5,910
level was a sign that investors were backing away from buying
strength as Greece's debt negotiations dragged on, and a
correction could be needed to tempt buyers back into this
market.
Concerns that Greece will not do enough to trigger a second
EU bailout remained, as euro zone finance ministers demanded
more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing
the aid.
In a sign of market unease over the situation, Greek CDS --
the insurance investors take out on the country's bonds to cover
them in the event that Greece cannot repay the money -- has been
rising over the past week.
"We're creeping closer to that mid-February deadline for
Greece's deal to be ratified and frustration is building,
leading to caution and uncertainty among investors," a
London-based trader said.
Miners, which had risen as much as 22 percent
in 2012, have fallen 4.8 percent over the last five days as a
string of mixed updates from the likes of Rio Tinto and
macro worries have weighed on the sector.
Those mixed results continued as Anglo American fell
2.5 percent as diamond producer De Beers, of which Anglo owns 45
percent, reported a dip in annual production and said it
expected to continue to rein in output growth in 2012.
Growth in China, the world's most voracious consumer of raw
materials, remains a worry for investors and data from the
country, which showed crumbling imports for January, stoked
fears of a slowdown in demand.
Those figures also prompted Brent crude to slip from a
six-month high on Friday, which led to a fall in integrated oil
firms.
UBS urged investors to buy risk assets on the dips, with
equities set to extend their recent rally provided the euro zone
situation does not spiral out of control and global economic
growth remains on a recovery path.
With risk appetite on the wane given the macro concerns,
banks were mainly lower, although Barclays
bucked the softer trend, up 3.0 percent albeit in
choppy trade, as it reported mixed results.
The UK lender reported fourth-quarter pretax profit of 5.9
billion pounds, but warned it may miss its medium-term
profitability target after it ended 2011 with its worst quarter
for three years as the euro zone debt crisis hit bond trading.
"Investors are for the moment giving the bank the benefit of
the doubt as a recovery play, such that on reflection the
general market view of the shares as a buy should remain
intact," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers, said.
European fourth-quarter earnings reports from the STOXX
Europe 600 are finely balanced, with energy firms
posting the biggest positive surprise so far and financials
lagging expectations by the biggest margin, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data to the Thursday close shows.
FINANCIAL EXPOSURE
For those looking for exposure to diversified financials in
the face of global macro uncertainty, Goldman Sachs recommended
UK asset managers over market structure companies as the latter
segment is set to suffer from the consequences of continued bank
deleveraging and tougher regulation.
Accordingly, the broker downgraded inter-dealer broker Icap
to "neutral" from "buy" - contributing to a 2.7 percent
fall in the shares, while it upgraded asset manager Schroders
to "buy" from "neutral".
Regulatory uncertainty led JPMorgan to downgrade Britain's
biggest energy distributor National Grid, which shed 2.3
percent, to "neutral" from "overweight".
On the upside, fashion retailer Next rose 1.4
percent as Deutsche bank raised its rating on the firm to "buy"
from "hold".
"We expect some of the challenging conditions of 2011 -
rising cost inflation and markdown - to moderate in 2012,"
Deutsche Bank said.
"At the same time, less space is being added in the industry
and the online channel continues to grow rapidly. In this
context strong brands should be able to drive profit growth
despite the fragility of the European consumer," it said.
A price target upgrade for drinks firm Diageo after
results on Thursday by Nomura helped its shares 0.8 percent
higher, while other perceived defensive stocks such as Reckitt
Benckiser, up 0.5 percent, rose as risk appetite among
investors faded.
(Writing by David Brett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)