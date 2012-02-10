* FTSE 100 ends down 0.7 pct at 5,852.39 points
* Miners, financials the main sectoral drags
* Barclays bucks weak bank trend after Q4 results
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's leading share
index closed lower and posted its worst week for two months
after fresh Greek political drama around the terms of its second
bailout package fuelled selling of cyclical stocks and brought
fresh technical support into sight.
After opening down, led by miners after some weak China
economic data, the blue-chip FTSE 100 traded in a tight
24-point range for most of the morning, before signs of fresh
disagreement over the Greek deal sent the index to its lows.
By the close, the index had shed 43.08 points to trade at
5,852.39 points, while volatility, as measured by the FTSE 100
Volatility Index, was up 10.3 percent at 20.5, a
near-two-week closing high.
Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, said
the cash index was pulling back from resistance around 5,905,
after short-term oscillators reached overbought conditions, but
a support base was near, at around 5,806 points.
"Thus, the downward potential should be limited from the
current levels. As long as 5,806 is not penetrated, the index is
likely to resume its uptrend towards its previous high at
5,916," he added.
A fracturing of Greek political support for the austerity
cuts needed to secure more bailout funds, amid calls from
international lenders for even more cuts, ahead of a crucial
parliamentary vote on the subject, prompted some equity
investors to cut positions ahead of the close.
"People are worried about newsflow over the weekend. They
want to sleep easy and then look at it again on Monday," Mark
Ward, equity trader at Merchant Securities, said.
The FTSE got off lightly, however, compared with falls of
around 1.5 percent for Germany's DAX and France's
CAC-40.
The bout of risk aversion was not restricted to equities.
Safe-haven German Bunds rallied and the euro fell as the risk of
a chaotic Greek default once again drove investor sentiment.
Miners and metals firms were the biggest FTSE drag, taking
17.5 points off the index, weighed by news that January imports
in China -- the world's biggest consumer of metals --
had slid to their lowest point since August 2009.
As well as hitting the profits at mining firms directly, any
harder-than-expected economic slowdown in China would crimp
growth globally and put a dent in the bottom lines of companies
from across sectors.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were among the
heavyweight fallers contributing to the sector weakness, down
2.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, in volume slightly
above their 90-day daily averages, in line with the FTSE itself.
The miner taking most points off the index, however, was
Anglo American, down 4 percent in volume 1-1/2 times its
average after diamond firm De Beers, in which it has a 45
percent stake, posted a fall in output and gave a cautious
outlook.
Anglo American's share price has held up well against peers
and implies expectations for compounded earnings per share
growth of 2.9 percent every year for the next 10 years, versus
contraction of 2.4 percent for BHP Billiton, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data to the Thursday close showed.
BARCLAYS BUCKS
Among the share price winners of Friday's risk-off move, and
adding most points to the index, were British American Tobacco
and drinks firm Diageo, the latter up 1
percent, buoyed by a Nomura price target hike.
The firms all have a global reach, defensive qualities and a
solid presence in emerging markets, with the latter a key factor
for Neel Kashkari, head of global equities at PIMCO.
"Until we see sustainable, real economic growth ... in
America, we believe equity investors should consider high
quality global companies with strong balance sheets that are
selling into higher growth markets," he said in a note.
The FTSE is particularly attractive for investors looking to
play the emerging market theme as many of the firms derive
cashflows from across a range of countries, rather than simply
being reliant on a cash-strapped UK consumer.
Among the other leading contributors to the index was
Barclays, up 0.4 percent in volume twice its 90-day
average -- in stark contrast to the falls suffered by all of its
peers -- after it posted quarterly earnings.
"Having started the day on the back foot given a miss on
4Q11 earnings, the perception on Barclays' performance and
outlook is more reassuring," Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim
said in a note.
"The 4Q11 results themselves were worse than expected due
mainly to weaker than expected BarCap revenues, in our view.
However, the two key positives to allay concerns going forward
are very flexible cost management and superior capital adequacy
compared to investment banking peers."
