* FTSE 100 index ahead 0.9 percent
* Miners, energy higher with firmer commodity prices
* Banks ahead as threat of Greek financial melt down eases
* M&A move boosts C&W Worldwide
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Feb 13 Britain's leading shares
index closed higher on Monday, led by commodity and financial
stocks, after Greece moved a step closer to securing an
international bailout and avoiding a messy default.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 53.31
points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,905.70, in volume just 70 percent
of the 90-day average, with many traders in London away for the
school half-term holiday.
"Buyers lifted the FTSE on the back of the Greek news, but
it was not as confidence building a rally as one would have
hoped," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
"Investors are still wary as it does not mean Greece is
immune to defaulting sometime in the future, and investors
continue to keep a close eye on the likes of Portugal, Ireland,
Spain and Italy," Campell added.
Banks provided a boost for the blue chips after
the Greek parliament voted through a bill that sets out 3.3
billion euros ($4.35 billion) of extra budget cuts for this year
alone and provides for a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden
by cutting the real value of private-sector investors' bond
holdings by 70 percent.
Insurers were also in demand as bond default worries eased
and equity valuations recovered, with RSA Insurance up
1.8 percent, helped by positive comment from Nomura ahead of
full-year results due on Feb. 23.
"RSA has performed in line with the FTSE 100 year to date,
but has lagged the 'risk on' rally, underperforming the DJ
Insurance Index by 8 percent," Nomura said in a note.
"Hence, the results on 23 February could be a catalyst for
the stock. If markets re-trench, on the other hand, RSA should
have a less marked correction," the broker added.
Integrated oils and miners also
moved higher on demand hopes as the debt swap deal for Greece
lifted some of the uncertainty hanging over the global economic
outlook.
Miners were also boosted by more M&A talk following last
week's announcement of the proposed merger between Glencore
and Xstrata, with reports Canadian metals and
coal miner Teck Resources may be building a stake in Australia's
third-largest iron ore producer Fortescue Metal.
TELECOM TAKEOVER?
M&A moves also catapulted mid cap Cable & Wireless Worldwide
up 44.5 percent, easily the biggest market gainer, after
Vodafone Group, the world's largest mobile operator by
revenue, said it was weighing a $1.1 billion offer for the
telecoms firm. Vodafone shares added 1 percent.
Credit Suisse said with many corporate balance sheets now
repaired, appetite for acquisitions is building up, and
highlighted financial services group Old Mutual among
possible acquisition targets. Old Mutual shares added 2 percent.
On the downside, cruise operator Carnival Corp and
airlines group IAG were among the top blue-chip fallers,
down 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, hit by fears
over a hike in fuel costs as crude prices rose.
Other defensive stocks accounted for a number of other blue
chip fallers, with luxury goods group Burberry off 1.1
percent and engineer Weir Group down 0.7 percent, as
the appetite for safer assets faded slightly.
"Cyclicals are outperforming defensives by 12 percent (in
the year-to-date), but as long as yields continue to move
higher, cyclicals will remain the outperformers in our view," JP
Morgan Cazenove said in a strategy note.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Will Waterman)