* FTSE down 0.3 percent
* Banks, insurer wane after Moody's threatens UK downgrade
* Miner fall as dollar strength puts pressure on base metals
* Bunzl top gainer after upgrade
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 14 Financials weighed on
Britain's top share index on Tuesday, as ratings agency Moody's
warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including
Britain, but losses look limited as analysts say much of the bad
news is already priced in.
Banks and insurers were among the top
fallers on the FTSE 100, which shed 18.08 points, or 0.3
percent at 5,887.62 by 0854 GMT, as Moody's reminded investors
Europe is still deeply mired in a debt crisis.
Moving less aggressively than rival agency Standard & Poor's
last month, but putting the United Kingdom's rating in jeopardy
for the first time, Moody's said it was worried about Europe's
ability to undertake the kind of reforms needed to address the
crisis and the amount of funds available to fight it.
"In many ways markets are ahead of the ratings agencies ...
Ratings agencies in their actions tend to be backward looking
and markets tend to be forward looking, which means things get
priced in much more quickly," Philip Poole, global head of macro
investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.
He said this was reflected in the fact that the ratings
agencies announcement haven't had a major impact on the assets
most closely associated with sovereign ratings, citing the
stability of U.S. sovereign debt prices after S&P's downgrade,
while UK gilt yields rose only marginally on
Tuesday.
The FTSE 100 also held near six-month highs and well within
its recent trading range, as the UK's benchmark index -- which
trades on a price-to-earnings around 10.6 times compared with an
historical average of around 14 times -- remained alluring to
investors will to take a punt on beaten down risk assets.
Poole said at the end of last year he took the view that
there was too much negativity loaded into prices, and with
attractive valuations there has been a reallocation into riskier
assets at the start of 2012, which he sees continuing, although
not in a straightforward manor, for a while yet.
The Moody's warning took the gloss off a couple of upgrades
for Barlays, which fell down 0.6 percent, following
recent results.
Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the UK lender to "outperform"
from "neutral" saying: "With Barclays Capital starting the year
strongly, management targeting 2 billion pounds of
non-performance cost savings and no evidence of deteriorating
credit quality, we believe the downgrade cycle to be over."
Shore Capital agreed and upgraded its rating on Barclays to
"neutral" from "sell" and said that despite the recent rally of
about 60 percent since mid-November, the valuation -- on 0.6
times Dec. 2011 tangible net asset value, and with a forecast
2012 return on total equity of 8.4 percent -- does not appear
stretched.
Miners retreated too as the previous session's
top gainers suffered at the hands of risk-adverse investors,
with Rio Tinto down 2.4 percent with the strengthening
dollar, as investors retreated toward safer havens,
heaping pressure on dollar-denominated base metals.
Elsewhere, heavyweight Vodafone shed 1.5 percent as
India's telecoms regulator suggested capping foreign holdings in
telecoms tower companies at 74 percent, which might prevent the
mobile telecoms firm further tapping into the country's huge
consumer base.
On the upside, Bunzl gained 1.3 percent, the
biggest FTSE 100 .FTSE riser, as JPMorgan upgraded its rating
for the packaging firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on
valuation grounds.
"We believe that the recent relative underperformance could
be a good entry point ahead of FY results on 27 February,"
JPMorgan said in a note.
On the domestic macro front, The main macro focus will be on
the latest British inflation numbers, due at 0930 GMT, with UK
CPI seen down 0.5 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent
advance in December, giving a year-on-year rise of 3.6 percent,
down from 4.2 percent.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)