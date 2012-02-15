* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Miners, broadcasters fall as analysts call end to recent
rally
* Banks rally ahead of G20 summit as China pledges Europe
support
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 15 Britain's top share index
fell in light, choppy trade on Wednesday, pressured by
heavyweights such as BP trading ex-dividend, and miners
and broadcasters after analysts cautioned against further upside
to recent sector gains.
London's blue chip index closed down 7.71 points or
0.1 percent at 5,892.16. The FTSE 100 has barely moved outside
of the range between 5,850 and 5,900 since Feb. 3.
Ex-dividend factors weighed heavily on the FTSE 100, with
drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, oil
majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, and consumer
products group Unilever all losing their payout
attractions.
Miners fell in tandem with base metal prices, against the
backdrop of mixed U.S. economic data, and after Citigroup
switched to a bearish stance on the sector, which
has rallied 30 percent since late 2012, on a three-to-six month
view.
Citi said gains had been driven by a price-to-earnings
expansion rather than earnings upgrades, and the broker believed
the beta rally will run out of steam as spot commodity prices
still point to earnings downgrades.
Anglo American fell 3 percent as Citigroup
downgraded the miner to "neutral" from "buy", on valuation
grounds.
"We think now may be a good opportunity for investors to
take some profits (in Anglo American), given several operational
challenges and a relatively unattractive valuation," it said,
Anglo American's share price has rallied 26 percent since
its 12-month low of 2,138 pence on Oct. 4, which Citi said is
due partly to widespread speculation of corporate action.
European broadcasters were weak with ITV, off 1.5
percent, as Deutsche Bank turned more negative on the sub-sector
in a review, citing a turn in the cycle.
"The lesson of prior cycles is to own the broadcaster stocks
in the early phase of any market rally. Thereafter
underperformance sets in and these are not stocks to own through
the cycle," Deutsche Bank said.
FINANCIALS RISE
Banks were the standout performers, after
forecast-busting results from French peer BNP Paribas
and a pledge by China that it will keep investing in euro zone
debt boosted sentiment in the sector.
Barclays rose 2.8 percent as West LB and Citigroup
raised their respective target prices on the UK lender following
its recent results, with the latter saying "positive near-term
earnings momentum in first-quarter 2012 should continue to
support the stock".
A banking analyst at a top investment bank said financials'
outperformance was likely being driven by hopes that China's
support would be enough to prevent a collapse of the financial
system as Europe pondered the delay of the second Greek bailout
programme, and ahead of the G20 finance ministers summit meeting
next week.
"If you play the summit game you go long banks into the
summit and then close it out on the day or just before and you
can generally make a lot of money doing that," the analyst said.
Other financials climbed too, with emerging markets focused
fund manager Ashmore up 2.8 percent, taking its 2012
gains to more than 17 percent, and interdealer broker ICAP
3 percent higher.
Volumes remained light -- the FTSE 100 traded just 82
percent of its 90-day average -- and the UK's benchmark remained
in a tightly bound range.
MAM fund manager Simon Callow said he was very cautious on
the FTSE 100 in the medium term, adding it will struggle to
break out of the 6,000 level before July, hampered by concerns
about Greek austerity measures.
He has been taking money out of the fund's equity pot,
locking in profits in life insurers and oil services companies
after a period of strong performance and betting instead on
bonds.
"(The austerity measures) can be agreed at the top level in
Greece, but the population (might) not carry the agreement, and
that's what's scaring the market now I think," said Callow,
manager of the CF Midas Balanced Growth Fund, which has 224
million pounds ($351.53 million) of assets under management.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)