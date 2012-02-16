* FTSE down 0.1 percent
* Bullish U.S. economic data lifts oils
* Greek bailout delays knock miners
* Banks subdued as Moody's threatens cuts
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 closed
off intraday lows on Thursday as upbeat U.S. economic data
brought some cheer to an otherwise gloomy macro outlook, helping
oil stocks pare losses, while banks and miners sagged as
Greece's debt crisis rumbled on.
London's blue chip index closed down 6.78 points, or
0.1 percent at 5,885.38, bouncing off an intraday low 5,829.38
as U.S. equity markets strengthened.
But volumes remained light at just 84 percent of an already
weak 90-day average, pointing up a muted appetite for risking
fresh cash against a mixed economic backdrop.
The U.S. data suggested the recovery in the world's biggest
economy was gaining a head of steam and further decoupling it
from other developed economies.
U.S. jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low, housing
starts last month beat economists' expectations and factory
activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in
February as new orders picked up.
"We are getting the impression that the U.S. economy is
actually better than the Federal Reserve says it thinks it is.
We wonder if U.S. rates policy - or at least implied tenure - is
designed to help Europe more than the U.S.," a London-based
trader said.
"We think the Fed will have to raise rates before 2014.
Unless of course they hope to inflate away a chunk national
debt."
Crude oil rallied after the U.S. data, which
suggested demand from the United States would remain robust and
support the current price above $100 a barrel.
Integrated oils pared losses with heavyweights
BP rising as the prospect of higher oil prices would
likely support future earnings.
The world's biggest building supplies company Wolseley
, which has a big exposure to the United States, was up
1.4 percent.
"The latest U.S. jobless data builds on a recent trend of
good news," said David Miller, Partner at Cheviot which has
around 3.5 billion pounds of assets under management.
"U.S. companies have been looking increasingly attractive
for a while and we have been adjusting UK stock selection so
that it is focused on companies benefiting from a stronger U.S.
economy such as Intercontinental Hotels, and Ashtead
."
GREEK DRAMA
The protracted Greece bailout saga is a key reason for the
FTSE 100 struggling to break out of its tight range between
5,850 and 5,900, in place since Feb. 3, although progress
appeared to be made between Athens and its international lenders
on achieving extra budget cuts.
"Markets remain nervous Greece won't get its money," Angus
Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said.
"Europe is sceptical that following the Greek general
election in April austerity measures will not be implemented by
the new administration and the euro zone will simply be throwing
good money after bad," he said.
In another sign the euro zone government debt crisis could
infect the global financial system, Moody's said it may cut the
credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial
institutions.
Among the UK-listed banks under threat were
HSBC and Barclays.
Reflecting Moody's concerns, Societe Generale, France's
second-biggest listed bank, warned of fresh pain in 2012 after a
grim fourth quarter.
UK miners fell for the third successive
session.
The sector had gained 30 percent since late 2011 but
Citigroup switched to a bearish stance on Wednesday, citing spot
commodity prices still pointing to earnings downgrades.
Cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain
bit into profit at BAE Systems, Europe's biggest
defence contractor, and sent its shares 2.3 percent lower.
International Airlines shed 1.2 percent as Deutsche
Bank cut its earnings forecasts on the owner of British Airways
and Iberia by up to 31 percent ahead of the company's full-year
results due on Feb. 29.
On the upside, Reed Elsevier rose 2.9 percent after
the Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group reported higher
full-year profit and said it expects to generate more revenue
and profit growth in 2012.
The majority of the top gainers on the FTSE 100 were
defensive stocks such as Imperial Tobacco and utility
Severn Trent.
Sainsbury rose 2.0 percent on vague reheated bid
talk.
(Editing by David Cowell)