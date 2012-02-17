* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 17 Banks led Britain's top
shares higher on Friday on growing expectations Greece would
soon seal a long-awaited bailout deal, while economic data and
earnings news fuelled hopes that the 2012 rally has further to
run.
The UK benchmark rose 19.69 points, or 0.3 percent,
to 5,905.07, as officials said Germany was optimistic a Greek
deal could be struck when euro zone finance ministers meet on
Monday.
Banks added the most points to the blue-chip
index, as any deal struck with Greece would remove some
uncertainty over their exposure.
Standard Bank strategist Steve Barrow said equity markets,
jaded by a constant barrage of headlines relating to the euro
zone debt crisis, could trade with "a modest kind of positive
risk tone" if Greece finally secures a deal to unlock the 130
billion euro rescue package after several false dawns.
"There's a diminishing marginal response, meaning that every
next time we get to the crunch point, the market's less
interested in it," he said.
He along with money managers and traders argued that while
the spotlight is on Greece, "it is not the be-all and end-all",
with positive economic data and corporate earnings newsflow
providing another strong focus.
British retail sales soared unexpectedly in January at the
fastest pace since April 2011, helping send Marks & Spencer
and Kingfisher up 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent.
In earnings news, Anglo American, up 1.1 percent,
outperformed a 0.3 percent rise in the sector index
after unveiling record full-year operating profit from iron ore,
its largest division, and record income from
coal.
"I think the investors who didn't get aboard last month are
sitting on cash, and the more the market goes up, particularly
in areas that don't look expensive, like banks, they are
probably going to be encouraged to buy," said Colin Mclean,
managing director of SVM Asset Management, which has around 700
million pounds of assets under management.
Mclean reckons both banks and industrials will fuel a
potential rally, with the two likely to move up by about 10
percent over the course of the next few months.
The UK benchmark is trading near six and a half month highs,
having climbed almost 6 percent so far in 2012.
