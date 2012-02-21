* FTSE down 0.3 percent, biggest drop in seven sessions
* Greek deal does not remove risk
* Metals, broker note support miners
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain's top share index
edged lower on Tuesday, with investors taking profit on banks
and cyclicals after Greece secured a long-awaited bailout deal
that averted the immediate risk of a messy default but offered
no long-term panacea.
London's blue chip index closed down 17.05 points,
or 0.3 percent at 5,928.20, retreating from a seven-month
closing high it reached on Monday on expectations for the Greek
deal and posting its biggest daily drop in seven sessions.
Having risen 6.5 percent since the start of the year,
bolstered by liquidity injections from global central banks and
improved risk appetite, the FTSE is approaching overbought
territory on the relative strength indicator (RSI).
"If we go down 2 percent from here, that will be a good
healthy correction. We are not going to go back to unchanged on
the year - there is too much money about, all that QE
(quantitative easing) liquidity," said Justin Haque,
pan-European equity sales trader at Hobart Capital Markets.
Low turnover underlined investors' cautious mood, with
volumes on the FTSE 100 coming in at 93 percent of the 90-day
average.
Euro zone policymakers agreed a 130 billion euro ($172
billion) rescue for Athens, enabling it to meet bond payments
due in March.
With the widely expected deal done, investors switched their
focus to the remaining deep doubts about Greece's ability to
recover and avoid a default in the longer term, as well as risks
of contagion to other countries.
"It (the Greek deal) does not change my view at all," said
Francesco Curto, CROCI strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"We all know that it is not going to take three months or
six months to solve Greece, but ultimately it seems that within
Europe you are managing to confine the problem."
Curto favours a defensive value strategy, focusing on
companies with low price-earnings ratios, which also offer
relatively high cash returns, low financial leverage and low
volatility, like pay-TV group BSkyB, drugmaker Shire
and oil major Royal Dutch Shell.
Shell was one of the few gainers on the FTSE, up 0.8
percent, as higher oil and metal prices boosted
energy firms and miners.
The latter also benefited after Deutsche Bank raised
earnings forecasts within the sector to include upgraded base
metal price expectations for 2012.
"Improved economic data in the U.S., a growing sense that a
resolution in Europe is not too far off and expectations that
China will avoid a hard landing have all lent to a low-volume
drift upwards in metals prices," Deutsche Bank said, forecasting
that the trend would continue throughout the year.
Banks were the biggest weight on the FTSE, with Barclays
down 1.3 percent and RBS 1 percent lower.
Cyclical companies, which do well at times of economic
strength, also suffered with International Airlines Group
and advertiser WPP each off 2 percent.
Higher prices and muted wage growth are taking their toll on
UK consumers, with Asda posting slower sales growth in
its supermarkets.
U.S. investors, who missed out on Monday's global stocks
gains due to a public holiday, came in as buyers in the
afternoon, sending Wall Street higher and helping
Europe's bourses trim some of the losses towards session-end.
(Additonal Reporting By David Brett; Editing by David Cowell)