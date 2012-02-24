* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent
* Energy stocks boosted as oil nears $124
* Lloyds top faller after results
* Hammerson up on results, asset sales plan
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's top shares edged
ahead on Friday morning, bolstered by energy stocks as the oil
price rose on tensions in the Middle East, while investors took
heart from positive signs on the global economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 4.37 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,941.75 by 0950 GMT.
Heavyweight integrated oil stocks, led by a 1.1 percent
advance in BP, added the most points to the index as
Brent crude rose towards $124 a barrel amid worries over
cuts in Iranian supply.
Weakness was seen among banks, which enjoyed a
bounce in the previous session after in-line results from Royal
Bank of Scotland. Lloyds Banking Group topped
the blue-chip fallers' list, hurt by a weak outlook.
The part state-owned British bank joined RBS in posting a
hefty loss for 2011, as it said 2012 revenue would fall and
pushed back a key financial target.
"Lloyds has given an update which details rather less
exciting and optimistic progress than that reported by RBS,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The situation at Lloyds remains complex and the outlook
finely balanced. As such, it may well be that the market
consensus of the shares as a cautious buy come under some
pressure."
Ahead of the results, StarMine data showed 5 'strong buy',
11 'buy', 9 'hold' and 4 'sell' recommendations out on Lloyds.
The forward 12-month price-earnings ratio for the stock is
14.9 times, against 15.4 times for RBS, StarMine data to
Thursday's close showed.
Hammerson rose 2.6 percent, the third biggest
blue-chip gainer, as the Anglo-French real estate developer
accompanied above-forecast full-year results with plans to sell
its entire office portfolio to focus on its retail property
business in Britain and France.
A broker downgrade weighed on Reckitt Benckiser, off
2.2 percent, with Goldman Sachs cutting its rating for the
household products firm to "neutral", citing valuation grounds.
The overall tone on the market was aided by the macro
picture following recent upbeat U.S. data releases, which
spurred hopes the world's biggest economy could help global
growth.
This helped offset concerns over the appreciating oil price,
which could have a detrimental effect on the economy.
"My favourite U.S. economic indicators such as the initial
jobless claims and the consumer comfort index continue to
improve week by week and underpin the market," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
"Unless they weaken again the trend is now up," he said.
From a technical viewpoint the UK blue-chip index, within
striking distance of the 6,000 level after a near 7 percent
rally this year, looks as if it has further to run.
The FTSE 100 triggered a bullish technical signal known as a
'golden cross' as its 50-day moving average moved up through the
200-day average.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, Jon Hopkins)
(Editing by Mark Potter)