* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* Energy stocks boosted as oil nears $124 a barrel
* Lloyds big faller after results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's top shares
managed modest gains on Friday, as high oil prices supported
energy stocks and investors welcomed recent encouraging signs on
the global economy.
Banks fell under the spotlight as Lloyds
Banking Group posted a 3.5-billion pound ($5.5 billion)
loss for 2011 and warned of lower revenue for 2012.
Lloyds, which hit a four-month closing high on Thursday
after peer Royal Bank of Scotland unveiled its results,
was left nursing a 1.2 percent drop.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said Lloyds is a "work in progress", adding the bank has a long
way to go in its restructuring.
"The situation at Lloyds remains complex and the outlook
finely balanced. As such, it may well be the market consensus of
the shares as a cautious buy may come under pressure," he said.
Ahead of the results, StarMine data showed 5 "strong buy",
11 "buy", 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" recommendations on Lloyds.
The forward 12-month price-earnings ratio for the stock is
14.9 times, against 15.4 for RBS, StarMine data to Thursday's
close showed.
Heavyweight integrated oil stocks, led by a 0.9 percent
advance in BP, added the most points to the FTSE 100 as
Brent crude neared $124 a barrel on tensions in the
Middle East.
The elevated oil price has left investors concerned equities
are looking vulnerable, given the potential for margin pressure
implied by rising commodity prices.
Goldman Sachs, however, saw only a limited impact on
equities at this stage in the economic cycle. It reckoned that
while higher prices will affect equities at the sector level,
"the broader market can cope with the current rise".
The UK benchmark was up 10.47 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,948.36 by 1229 GMT.
Hammerson firmed 3.8 percent, the biggest blue-chip
gainer, as the Anglo-French real estate developer accompanied
above-forecast full-year results with plans to sell its entire
office portfolio to focus on its retail property business in
Britain and France.
A broker downgrade weighed on Reckitt Benckiser, off
1.9 percent and the second-heaviest FTSE 100 faller, with
Goldman Sachs cutting its rating for the household products firm
to "neutral", citing valuation grounds.
Some analysts said the overall tone on the market was aided
by the macroeconomic picture following recent upbeat U.S. data
releases, which spurred hopes the world's biggest economy could
help global growth.
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of strategy at ING
Investment Management, reckoned equity markets have potential
for further gains as we see the transition from a predominantly
liquidity-fuelled rally to one governed by improvements
surrounding expectations for global growth.
"We are already seeing first signs of (improving economic
data) so that's why we have become more positive on markets in
general, and unless we get something more of a geopolitical
shock I think we will transfer into a second phase," he said.
Van Nieuwenhuijzen saw 5-10 percent upside for the FTSE 100
over the coming months.
Technical analysis supported this upbeat view.
The FTSE 100, within striking distance of 6,000 after a
near-7 percent rally this year, recently triggered a bullish
technical signal known as a golden cross, as its 50-day moving
average moved up through the 200-day average.
MAM fund manager Simon Callow was more cautious, believing
much of the good news on the macro front to be already priced
in.
Callow, manager of the CF Midas Balanced Growth Fund, which
has 224 million pounds of assets under management, said the FTSE
100 could struggle to break through 6,000.
He highlighted that volume on the FTSE 100 has been thin
since the start of the year, reflecting his own and other money
managers' concerns about injecting cash into the market when
fears about longer-term issues over European debt remained.
($1 = 0.6369 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, Jon Hopkins; editing
by David Hulmes)