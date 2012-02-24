* FTSE down 0.1 percent
* Lloyds post 3.5 billion pound loss
* Unilever, Reckitt fall as P&G trims forecasts
* Vedanta climbs on hopes of subsidiary tie-up
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's top share index
closed slightly lower on Friday after Lloyds Banking Group
reported a huge full-year loss, while oil-related
stocks firmed as oil prices remained near recent highs on global
supply issues.
London's blue chip index closed down 2.76 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,935.13.
Part state-owned British bank Lloyds, down 2.3 percent, was
forced to push back key targets of its turnaround plan and
warned a tough economic outlook would hit revenue after plunging
to a 3.5 billion pound ($5.5 billion) yearly loss.
Lloyds' results came a day after Royal Bank of Scotland
, down 0.7 percent, reported its fourth straight annual
loss.
The banking sector is up about 22 percent in 2012, supported
by central banks stepping in to prop up the financial system,
but Barclays Capital turned bearish on European banks,
downgrading them to "underweight" ahead of the second tranche of
the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation
(LTRO) next week.
"We think the (LTRO) news has already been priced in ... In
addition, risks from deleveraging, regulatory reform and
earnings downgrades remain, while valuations are in line with
historical periods of low profitability," BarCap said.
Concerns over its profit outlook continued to dent mobile
telecoms firm Vodafone. Its shares have fallen more than
2 percent since Credit Suisse cut forecasts on Wednesday, which
was followed the day after by a profit warning from Deutsche
Telekom.
Consumer products firms were weaker after U.S. peer Procter
& Gamble overnight trimmed forecasts for the current
quarter and announced massive job cuts.
Anglo-Dutch Unilever shed 1.9 percent, while
Reckitt Benckiser fell 2.3 percent as Goldman Sachs
downgraded its rating to "neutral" from "buy" and cut earnings
forecasts for the group by up to 5 percent.
ON THE RISE
Vedanta Resources climbed 4.5 percent as Indian
non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries said
its board will meet on Saturday to consider restructuring
proposals, raising the possibility of a reported merger with
sister company and iron ore miner Sesa Goa.
Both firms are separately listed subsidiaries of Vedanta.
RBC Capital said earlier in the week that a merger would be
a positive move for Vedanta's corporate strategy and would help
the company from a consolidation perspective.
Short interest in Vedanta's stock had risen sharply before
the talk of restructuring and with the share price going higher
traders said there was evidence of speculators covering their
positions.
Oil-related stocks were higher as Brent crude neared
$124 a barrel on tensions in the Middle East. BP added
0.2 percent, while oil services firm AMEC climbed 3.2
percent.
Although there remains a potent threat from the long-term
inflationary impact of high oil prices, Europe's debt problems
and slowing China growth, the FTSE 100 is up 6.6 percent in
2012, but volumes remain light as big-money players remain
unwilling to commit fresh capital to the rally.
"The market continues to signal a more positive outlook,
despite the political backdrop, and is inviting investors to put
more risk on the table," Oliver Wallin, investment director here
at Octopus Investments.
"We remain reluctant participants in this rally. Our
portfolios are enjoying some of the upside but we are top
slicing along the way and keeping a wary eye on the political
stage," Wallin said.
Company earnings remained a prominent theme among market
movers, with Hammerson rising 3.7 percent as the real
estate developer accompanied above-forcast full-year results
with plans to sell its entire office portfolio to focus on
retail property in Britain and France.
Berendsen gained 8.2 percent after the textile
services firm posted a better-than-expected profit and said it
expects to deliver a better performance in 2012.
Capita rose 4.1 percent, extending Thursday's
post-results advance, as Oriel Securities raised its rating on
the firm to "hold" from "reduce", while Deutsche Bank and
Barclays Capital both lifted target prices for the outsourcing
group.
Logica too received a post-results boost, up 7.5
percent as Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital and UBS raised target
prices on the Anglo-Dutch IT services provider.
