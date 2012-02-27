* FTSE 100 down 0.7 percent
* HSBC dips after results
* BP rises as oil spill trial delayed
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's top shares fell
on Monday, led lower by banks and miners, after a G20 meeting of
leading economies failed to reassure investors over financial
help to ease euro zone debt crisis.
In the meeting over the weekend, the G20 told Europe it must
commit extra money to combat the crisis before seeking further
assistance. This raised pressure on Germany to drop its
opposition to a bigger European bailout fund.
"There seems to be something of a crack developing between
Germany and the rest in terms of the next round of funding, but
probably most importantly the firewall," Richard Hunter, head of
equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"It seems as though most of Europe wants to get the firewall
to such a stage that contagion can be put to one side once and
for all, but we don't seem to have moved any closer to that
after the meeting at the weekend."
Also hurting sentiment were worries that high oil prices
could hit company earnings and global growth.
UBS, however, was relatively sanguine about the recent rise
in crude prices, arguing they can be sustained if they are
accompanied by stronger economic growth globally.
Banks, whose share prices are closely
correlated to the twists and turns of the debt crisis, were
among the worst performing sectors.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, was among the best in
the sector, down 1.5 percent, after posting a $21.9 billion
profit last year, the largest among western banks.
Strength in Asia helped HSBC cope with the European debt
crisis that has plunged many rivals into huge losses. Its Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver called the euro zone "the main
economic worry", seeing zero GDP growth this year across the
region.
Mining stocks tracked metals prices lower on
persistent fears over Chinese demand, rising oil prices and a
debt-strained Europe.
Vedanta Resources bucked the weak sector trend,
firming 0.2 percent, after announcing plans to simplify its
structure by placing all but one of its subsidiaries under an
umbrella unit, as part of efforts to improve access to cash.
The UK benchmark was down 40.52 points, or 0.7
percent, at 5,894.61 by 0945 GMT.
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, remained bearish on the FTSE 100, which has been
consolidating gains since hitting a seven-month closing high of
5,945.25 on Feb. 20. He sees downside risk for an 8-10 percent
correction.
On the upside, BP rose 1.5 percent, the second top
blue-chip riser, after the trial to decide who should pay for
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill was delayed by a week to allow
the oil giant to try to cut a deal, which UBS says is positive
for BP.
"We continue to see settlement as the most likely means of
resolution," UBS said, adding it sees a net cost of around $30
billion to BP as most likely.
BP is ranked the cheapest among its peers on valuation
grounds, trading on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 7.3, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Valuation momentum, where upgrades to analyst estimates
and/or recommendations tend to correlate to future upgrades and
lead future price moves, for BP is second-highest among European
oil and gas firms.
UBS says it sees value in BP shares but the legal risk will
limit upside in the near term.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Erica
Billingham)