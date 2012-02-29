* Banks gain ahead of ECB cash boost
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 29 Britain's top share index
was treading water early on Monday, ahead of the next flood of
cash from the European Central Bank, while results from the
likes of ITV and Weir drew a mixed reaction.
London's blue chip FTSE-100 index was down 0.47
points at 5,928.38 by 0847 GMT as investors awaited the outcome
of the latest cash injection by the ECB into the European
banking system.
The ECB is expected to pump about 500 billion euros ($670
billion) into the euro zone's financial system to fight the
region's debt crisis, enabling banks to tap as many of the
ultra-cheap, 3-year loans as they like. It will be the second
cash injection since December.
"If the number comes in-line with expectations it may
actually become a non-event for price action on the FTSE 100,"
Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets said.
"Only a take-up of less than 350 billion euros and north of
700 billion euros might see a significant move in risk assets,"
he said.
Banks were firmer ahead of the announcement,
but their gains were offset by weakness in miners.
Stocks going ex-dividend knocked 7.65 points off the FTSE
100 index, with mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto, together with drinks firm Diageo DGE.L, all
losing their payout attractions and retreating after gains in
the previous session.
Earnings news drew a mixed reception from investors, with
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, up 6.5 percent after it reported a better than
expected 13 percent rise in adjusted earnings for the year,
driven by growth in its own productions against a flat backdrop
for advertising.
British Airways owner IAG's shares climbed 3.9
percent after it reported a rise in full-year profit, helped by
higher than expected cost savings from the BA-Iberia merger, but
warned cost pressures would hit profit in 2012.
Of the 64 percent of companies in Europe to report earnings
so far this quarter, 51 percent have beaten or met expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
British engineer Weir Group topped forecasts with a
34 percent surge in 2011 profit, buoyed by the booming shale oil
industry in North America and a pick-up in spending amongst
mining clients.
Weir's shares, however, fell 1.7 percent having gained 60
percent since November. Weir has the second highest
price-to-earnings valuation (PE) among its peers, on 14 times,
with only Rotork on a higher PE of 18 times, according
to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Top faller on the index was Essar Energy, down 5.3
percent, as Credit Suisse cut its rating to "neutral" from
"outperform" on short-term financing concerns.
"Essar still offers a strong growth and long-term cash
generation profile, but we need more clarity on near-term
financing and progress on negotiations with the state government
and lenders," Credit Suisse said in note.
On the macro economic data front, the Bank of England's
consumer credit and mortgage lending data for January will be
released at 0930 GMT.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Mark Potter)