* Banks gain after second ECB LTRO
* Standard Chartered, ITV, International Airlines up after
results
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 29 Britain's FTSE 100 was flat
by midday on Wednesday, suggesting that investors are waiting to
see if the billions of euros banks have taken from the European
Central Bank will flow into the real economy to help boost
growth.
Banks took 530 billion euros at the European Central Bank's
second offering of cheap three-year funds on Wednesday, slightly
above forecasts.
"What is important now is that European banks use these
funds to lend to individuals and businesses to stimulate
economic growth, rather than just buying up government bonds,"
Richard Driver, market analyst at Caxton, said.
In a sign banks were beginning to pass cash on to consumers,
mortgage lending and mortgage approvals for house purchases in
Britain posted a surprisingly strong rise in January, but
credit-card and other unsecured lending remains largely flat,
highlighting many Britons remain cautious.
London's blue chip FTSE-100 index was down 7.52
points, or 0.1 percent at 5,920.39 by 1142 GMT.
"Analysts don't expect this LTRO (ECB cash) to have the same
positive impact on risk assets as December's. So we may see
markets pull back after an initial rally," said David Morrison
senior market strategist at GFT Global.
Banks were firmer. Standard Chartered
was up 2.0 percent after the Asian-focused lender notched up a
ninth consecutive year of record earnings in 2011 on the back of
strong economic growth in Asia.
Those gains were offset by falls in miners. The
prospect of more credit flowing to businesses boosted the
demand outlook, ahead of China's key purchasing managers' index
for February due on Thursday. But that was
offset by mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
going ex-dividend.
Stocks going ex-dividend knocked 7.65 points off the FTSE
100 index, with drinks firm Diageo losing its payout
attractions.
Trevor Greetham, Director of Asset Allocation at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, said the markets desire for risk assets,
which has driven the FTSE up 6.3 percent in 2012, could come
under pressure if central banks stop supporting the financial
system.
"A premature curtailment of central bank liquidity, due to a
rise in inflationary pressures or simply due to complacency,
could lead to another downswing in global growth as we saw in
2011."
Fidelity moved overweight equities and commodities in its
multi asset funds in February for the first time since July
2011.
EARNINGS
Earnings news drew a mixed reception from investors. ITV
rose 7.2 percent to an 11-month high, after the
free-to-air broadcaster's full-year earnings comfortably beat
expectations, helped by growth in its own productions.
Numis upgraded ITV to "buy" from "add" after "very strong"
results from the home of hit costume drama Downton Abbey.
British Airways owner IAG's shares climbed 1.2
percent after it reported a rise in full-year profit, helped by
higher than expected cost savings from the BA-Iberia merger, but
warned cost pressures would hit profit in 2012.
Of the 64 percent of companies in Europe to report earnings
so far this quarter, 51 percent have beaten or met expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
British engineer Weir Group shed 1.8 percent after
the company's full-year results beat forecasts with a 34 percent
surge in profit. Broker Panmure Gordon pointed out that a weaker
margin picture could mean there will be little change to 2012
estimates.
Weir's shares have gained 60 percent since November. Weir
has the second highest price-to-earnings valuation (PE) among
its peers, on 14 times, with only Rotork on a higher PE
of 18 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
The top faller on the index was Essar Energy, down
5.3 percent, as Credit Suisse cut its rating to "neutral" from
"outperform" on short-term financing concerns.
"Essar still offers a strong growth and long-term cash
generation profile, but we need more clarity on near-term
financing and progress on negotiations with the state government
and lenders," Credit Suisse said in note.
Wall Street futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday,
after the Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time
since May 2008 in the previous session.
Investors will also focus on some key U.S. pointers, with
preliminary U.S. fourth-quarter GDP numbers due at 1330 GMT,
February's Chicago PMI scheduled for 1445 GMT, and the Fed's
latest Biege Book published after the London close at 1900 GMT.
(Written by David Brett. Editing by Jane Merriman)