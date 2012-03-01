* FTSE up 1 percent
* Man Group inspire asset manager rally after results
* Banks rebound but risk premium erodes
* Cable & Wireless Worldwide jumps on Tata interest
By David Brett
LONDON, March 1 Banks and other financial
stocks, buoyed by central bank infusions of money into the
system, helped Britain's top share index rebound on Thursday
with fund manager Man Group, surging after it reported
client outflows have slowed.
London's blue-chip index closed up 59.74 points, or
1 percent, at 5,931.25, erasing the 1 percent drop on Wednesday
after downbeat comments on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke.
U.S. data on Thursday was mixed. Figures showed the U.S.
labor market healing but real spending was stagnant, while the
manufacturing sector growth unexpectedly slowed in February.
"The ongoing moderate recovery in the U.S. economy is still
well in place and we would not read today's decline in the ISM
as a sign of loss of momentum," Annalisa Piazza, analyst at
Newedge Strategy, said.
Top gainer on the Britain's FTSE 100 was Man Group,
up 12.7 percent, after the world's biggest listed hedge fund
firm eased investors' concerns over its recent fund outflows and
said clients could begin to return after recent heavy
withdrawals.
Worries over Man hemorrhaging funds has seen its share price
halve over the past year, but the results provided a boost for
other asset managers, with Schroders, Hargreaves
Lansdown and Ashmore all up more than 1.7
percent.
Equity derivative strategists at BNP Paribas said the flow
of funds still favours cyclicals outperforming defensives, with
inflows into bonds (sovereign and corporate) and
cyclical/financial sectors outpacing flows into equities and
defensive sectors.
"The higher the outperformance, the greater the need for
portfolio rebalancing/asset allocation. The trend continues to
be your friend for now," BNP Paribas said.
That was echoed in the performance of UK-listed banks
, which have gained more than 30 percent since their
November trough and were the strongest risers on Thursday
following the fresh injection of cheap liquidity by the European
Central Bank in the previous session.
BNP Paribas, however, said the two shots of three-year long-
term money by the ECB, has prompted the risk premium across
equities to plunge, meaning shares are looking less cheap.
"The 'gravitational pull' exerted by de-leveraging pressures
seems to have succumbed to unprecedented flush of liquidity.
With the very dovish tones by the FED, BOE and BOJ, one should
expect the path of least resistance for risk premium to be down
(still)," it said.
LOW VOLATILITY
The tidal wave of liquidity has also driven down volatility
as investors have become more convinced the financial
system can be saved from collapse, with some analysts saying the
extra cash should allow banks to deleverage in a more orderly
fashion, therefore protecting the value of assets on their
balance sheets.
Barclays gained 2.5 percent, but RBS
underperformed, falling 0.6 percent as Berenberg Bank
double-downgraded the part state-owned UK lender to "sell" from
"buy" as it cut ratings, target prices and estimates across the
sector in a review of the UK banks.
The loose monetary policy environment has encouraged
businesses to build huge cash piles, and with the macro economic
environment improving and valuations still historically cheap
companies are beginning to hunt for bargains.
Cable & Wireless Worldwide which has fallen 70
percent over the past year after a string of profit warnings,
rose 14.7 percent as India's Tata Communications said it was
considering a bid for the firm in a move that could set up a
takeover battle for the $1.2 billion British telecoms group with
mobile phone giant Vodafone.
WPP gained 3 percent as the advertising group posted
a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in 2011 profit and
reaffirmed its targets for 2012, prompting BofA Merrill Lynch to
raise its estimates and target price.
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, advanced 2.1 percent as several brokers raised
their price targets for the stock following strong results on
Wednesday.
Copper miner Kazakhmys fell 4.2 percent after
posting a flat core profit for 2011 as production costs,
including soaring wages for skilled workers in Kazakhstan,
offset stronger metal prices.
And Weir Group shed 3.6 percent as technical
factors weigh on the shares and Panmure Gordon downgrades its
rating to "hold" from "buy" and cuts its estimates post results.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Erica Billingham)