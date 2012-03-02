* FTSE down 0.1 pct
* Miners weigh on China demand concerns
* Banks extend LTRO-fuelled rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 2 Britain's top share index
was fractionally lower on Friday morning, as losses among
commodity-related stocks offset an extended rally in the banking
sector, boosted by the European Central Bank's liquidity
injection this week.
The FTSE 100 index was down 3.46 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,929.13 points at 1020 GMT as investors took their
feet off the pedal after a 59.74 points jump on Thursday.
Miners weighed as copper prices
slipped and analysts warned the metal would remain trapped in
narrow ranges unless Chinese demand perked up.
Copper miner Kazakhmys led blue-chip fallers,
dropping 3.3 percent in volume already matching its daily 90-day
average, after Societe Generale and Numis Securities downgraded
the stock on outlook concerns after full-year results on
Thursday.
"Copper prices are quite inflated and there are significant
concerns about demand from China, so immediate prospects for the
mining sectors are bad," said Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of
Investment at Interactive Investor.
"The market is awash with cash and has decided to almost
disregard any bad numbers that we don't like. I would be on the
more cautious side."
She added she FTSE could slip back to around 5,750 points
after rallying around 17 percent since late November, boosted by
a steady stream of cash from the European Central Bank.
EARNINGS FOCUS
Her views were echoed by Citigroup, which warned investors
should start focusing on fundamentals, such as corporate
earnings, rather than following a mere liquidity-fuelled rally
across high beta stocks.
"At some point during liquidity cycles, the performance
baton is passed from risk (and beta) back to fundamental drivers
such as earnings momentum," Citigroup said in a note, adding it
believed equity markets could be roughly two-thirds through the
current risk trade.
"We think that investors should continue to buy those stocks
which have outperformed in recent months and which continue to
enjoy positive earnings momentum."
Better-than-expected results and a sanguine outlook
statement boosted engineer IMI, which topped the FTSE
chart with a 3.5 percent rise, having already traded 186 percent
of its 90-day volume average.
Shares in electricity generator International Power
had already traded twice their daily average, climbing 3.3
percent on reheated talk that France's GDF Suez is set
to table an offer for the 30 percent of the company it does not
already own.
BANKS RALLY
Banks extended a rally fuelled by the ECB's
second liquidity injection earlier this week, which was aimed at
reducing funding costs and default risk in the sector. The
central bank's action is expected to benefit lenders both within
and outside the euro area.
Barclays rose 3.1 percent after saying it tapped
Europe's central bank for 8.2 billion euros ($10.9 billion) of
cheap funding this week to manage funding gaps in Spain and
Portugal.
Goldman Sachs cited improved liquidity and earnings
prospects as it upgraded European banks to "overweight"
from "neutral."
It estimated the sector could offer a 46 percent upside if
its book value multiple rose to 1.1 times - the average between
1988 and 1997 - from the current 0.75 times on a stable 8.7
percent return on equity.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa. Editing by Jane Merriman)