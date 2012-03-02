* FTSE down 0.2 percent
* Miners fall with Kazakhmys under pressure after downgrades
* Oils down as Shell announces gas field supply issues
* IMI gains after results
By David Brett
LONDON, Mar 2 Miners dragged Britain's
FTSE 100 lower on Friday, with Kazakhmys under pressure
from brokers' downgrades, while banks buoyed up by central bank
cash provided some support.
London's blue-chip index was down 13.44 points, or
0.2 percent, at 5,917.81 by 1210 GMT. Closing levels on the FTSE
have been locked in tight range between 5,870 and 5,940 since
mid-February.
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said
investors were beginning to focus on what happens once the
liquidity support provided by central banks is withdrawn.
"Although we have been up 20 percent in global equities and
15 percent from the FTSE 100 since October lows, we would be
thinking about derisking," he said, adding he liked exposure to
stocks offering reliable income such as drugmakers.
Integrated oil stocks fell, led mainly by Royal
Dutch Shell after the company said its giant Ormen
Lange field off Norway, which can provide about a fifth of
Britain's gas demand, will be curtailed in May due to
maintenance.
Miners erased the previous session's gains,
with Kazakhmys the top FTSE faller, down 3.5 percent and
extending the previous session's post-results decline, as both
Numis Securities and Societe Generale downgraded their ratings
for the mining group.
Numis said the medium-term outlook was lower than it had
previously forecast, and costs remained under pressure, while
Kazakhmys is trading at 16 times 2012 earnings, at the top of
the mining pack.
Miners are up 13 percent in 2012, but traders said concerns
are growing that labour costs and the high price of oil could
erode margins.
In a global research note, HSBC said that if the high price
of oil trend persists, a fragile economic recovery in the
developed world could quickly be derailed and inflation could
return to emerging markets, forcing governments to rethink their
looser monetary policy, which is designed to keep alive growth.
FINANCIAL RISE
Financials including banks and fund managers
were the top gainers as the huge liquidity injection from the
European Central Bank this week has driven down fears of a
collapse of the financial system and in turn reduced volatility
, which led Goldman Sachs to upgrade its rating on
European banks to "overweight" in a European strategy note.
Top gainer on the Britain's FTSE 100 was Man Group,
up 3.5 percent and extending the previous session's post results
gains, as calmer markets improved the outlook for the world's
biggest listed hedge fund firm.
"At some point during liquidity cycles, the performance
baton is passed from risk (and beta) back to fundamental drivers
such as earnings momentum," Citigroup said in a note, adding it
believed equity markets could be roughly two-thirds through the
current risk trade.
Bullish results helped lift IMI 1.8 percent after
the British engineer reported a better-than-expected increase in
2011 profits, and said it was on track for further growth this
year.
Elsewhere, electricity generator International Power
climbed 2.3 percent in heavy trade, boosted by reheated talk
that France's GDF Suez is set to table an offer for the
30 percent of the company it does not already own.
"We believe speculation will mount on a GDF Suez buyout. We
further believe any takeout would need a 20-30 percent premium
to the current share price. We like International Power on
fundamentals alone, but this would be the icing on the cake,"
Espirito Santo said in a note.
Also lifting sentiment, GDF Suez and International Power on
Friday signed up for two Indonesian geothermal projects.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Will Waterman)