* FTSE down 0.6 percent
* Miners wane as China cuts growth forecasts
* Engineers, outsourcers weaker after Europe, US data
* BP rallies on Macondo settlement
By David Brett
LONDON, March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on
Monday, as weakness in miners and engineers outstripped strength
in defensive stocks after China cut its growth forecasts, while
mixed economic data in Europe and the United States dimmed the
outlook for global growth.
London's blue chip index shed 36.31 points or 0.6
percent to 5,874.82, although it held within its recent tight
range between 5,830 and 5960, in place since early February.
Volumes were weak and implied volatility rose 3.3
percent, suggesting concern had returned among investors,
although the level remained at less than half the multi-year
peaks set in September 2011.
Weighing on the FTSE 100 was the announcement that China,
the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials, had cut
its official growth target for 2012 to an eight-year low of 7.5
percent.
"Chinese economic growth is an assumption that many
investors have come to rely on and so anything less than
perfection will be badly received," David Miller, partner at
Cheviot which has assets under management of about 3.5 billion
pounds.
A softening of growth in the world's second-biggest economy
is bad news for the demand outlook for miners,
which fell in tandem with base metals.
Global miner BHP Billiton, the FTSE's second-biggest
stock by market cap, fell 2.9 percent, while auto and plane
parts maker GKN, which was looking to China as a key
driver of demand for premium cars this year, fell 2.0 percent.
Commodities trader Glencore shed 4 percent as the
firm reported in-line full-year results and stuck to its guns
over proposed merger terms with Xstrata.
Xstrata slipped 4.9 percent, but brokerage Killik said it
likes the Glencore-Xstrata merger due to the ability to benefit
from increased economies of scale in terms of project
development, M&A clout, marketing and purchasing, while its
preferred means of getting exposure to the combination is
through Xstrata.
Kazakhmys was down 4.9 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch
and HSBC cut their respective ratings to "neutral", with the
former concerned over the risk to the Kazakh miner's earnings
because of declining grades and local cost inflation.
GROWING PAINS
News that the euro zone's private sector shrank last month
and Britain's dominant services industry expanded less than
forecast, added to the economic gloom.
Mixed U.S. economic data also muddied the global growth
outlook.
That did little to improve sentiment surrounding engineers
such as Weir and IMI, down 4.7 and 1.7 percent
respectively.
Weir was already under pressure after Citigroup downgraded
its rating for the pumps manufacturer to "sell" from "neutral"
following recent full-year 2011 results.
Serco shed 5.9 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch
downgraded its rating for the outsourcing group to "neutral"
from "buy", following recent full-year results, on valuation
grounds.
Banks were also lower, weighed down by concerns
of an outright default for Greece.
The country's Finance Minister, Evangelos Venizelos, warned
Athens was ready to enforce losses on Greece's private sector
creditors if they do not accept the country's debt swap offer,
which traders said would almost certainly trigger credit default
swaps on its bonds.
Preventing the UK's benchmark index from falling further was
strength in defensive stocks, such as drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
and utility Centrica up 1.0 and 1.3 percent
respectively.
BP, the fifth-biggest stock on the FTSE, was up 1.6
percent after it reached an estimated $7.8 billion settlement
with businesses and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, lifting some of the uncertainty overshadowing the oil
giant's outlook.
Oil services firm Petrofac gained 1.3 percent after
posting a forecast-beating 25 percent jump in yearly profit.
Testing firm Intertek climbed 2.5 percent after
saying full-year profit surged 23 percent, beyond expectations.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by David Holmes)