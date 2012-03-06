* FTSE down 1.9 percent
* Commodities fall on global growth fears
* Financials wane as Greek debt problems rumble on
* Hargreaves Lansdown gains ahead of FTSE reshuffle
By David Brett
LONDON, March 6 Britain's top share index
ploughed down through support levels on Tuesday as slowing
global growth and Greece's dithering over its debt swap plan
intensified pressure on riskier assets, prompting a flight to
safety and sparking fears of a deeper sell-off.
London's blue chip index, which is heavily weighted
towards riskier banking and commodity stocks, posted its biggest
one-day fall since Dec. 14, shedding 109.02 points or 1.9
percent to 5,765.80.
The UK's benchmark index fell through various technical
levels including its 50-day moving average and more importantly
the uptrend support that had been in place since late November.
"The FTSE 100 move lower today has taken us through uptrend
support ... 5,700 would beckon near term on a break here (5,870
level)," a London-based trader said.
Commodity stocks led the fallers as investors fled to safer
havens such as the dollar, sparking a fall in the price
of crude oil, off recent highs, and a retreat in base
metal prices, which crimp earnings capabilities of integrated
oils and miners.
Russian gold mining group Polymetal International
dropped 6.3 percent as UBS downgraded its rating to "neutral"
from "buy" and cut its target price and earnings estimates.
UBS said without catalysts such as a strong gold/silver
price or expansion in reserves base, the stock is unlikely to
outperform the sector in the short term.
The fall in commodity stocks coincided with renewed fears of
recession in the euro zone as a collapse in household spending,
exports and manufacturing sucked the life out of the region's
economy in the final months of 2011.
Accentuating the decline, 2011 GDP growth in emerging
economy Brazil slipped to 2.7 percent from a 2010 figure of 7.5
percent. That followed China cutting growth forecasts on
Tuesday.
"Worries over a European recession, emerging market
economies -- the last bastion of real growth -- and the Greek
debt swap conundrum have done nothing to help fragile sentiment,
which has been compounded by the recent low volume rally," Jimmy
Yates, head of equities at CMC Market, said.
FINANCIALS FLAIL
Traders said the FTSE 100 index extended losses on rumours,
later denied by Athens, that Greece would have to push back
Thursday's deadline for agreeing a debt swap with private
creditors and avert a default that would endanger debt-laden
Italy and Spain.
A disorderly Greek default would cause more than 1 trillion
euros of damage to the euro zone and could leave Italy and Spain
dependent on outside help to stop contagion spreading, the main
bondholders group has said.
Banks and insurers, both of which
helped the FTSE 100 to strong gains early in 2012, fell as
financials with heavy exposure to Europe's debt crisis were
among the stocks worst hit.
Volatility -- a crude gauge of investor pessimism
-- spiked 19 percent.
Aviva shed 4.7 percent as Exane BNP Paribas
downgraded its rating for the British insurer to "underperform"
from "neutral" and reduced its target price and earnings
estimates.
"Declining earnings will increase pressure for a further
reduction in debt leverage. In the meantime, Aviva's share price
has re-rated based on the recovery in Italian government bonds
over the last three months," Exane BNP Paribas said.
British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt, which had
gained 10 percent in the past month. fell 4.9 percent after it
delivered strong growth in 2011 profit.
Essar Energy and Cain Energy - both seen as
likely candidates to leave the FTSE 100 in this week's reshuffle
- shed 5.1 and 3.3 percent respectively, while Hargreaves
Lansdown was the main FTSE riser, up 3.1 percent, as
tracker funds jostled postions ahead of the announcement.
(Editing by David Cowell)