* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Miners rise as sector nears oversold levels
* Admiral jumps after full-year profit beat
By David Brett
LONDON, Mar 7Britain's top share index
rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's
sharp decline, with beaten down miners and banks leading the
way, although volumes were thin and concerns about the global
economy limited gains.
London's blue chip index was up 18.99 points or 0.3
percent at 5,784.79 by 1149 GMT, having suffered its steepest
one-day fall since mid-December on Tuesday as the index dropped
through key technical support levels.
"What has happened in the last few days is a natural enough
unwind of some overbought positions and it's got back to sort of
reasonable levels where some people have already started to dip
their toes back in," Ian Williams, UK equity strategist at Peel
Hunt, said.
He said equity valuations compared to other assets classes
remained a compelling argument for the bulls, preventing the
index from sustaining steeper losses.
The FTSE All Share index has a trailing yield - based on
declared dividend payouts - of around 3.5 percent, compared with
gilts on about 2 percent and cash on almost zero, while equity
price to earnings valuations at 10.5 times are well below
historic averages.
Miners rose, having fallen 9 percent over the
previous five trading days, as the relative strength index - a
closely-watched technical indicator - suggested the sector was
near oversold levels.
Concerns over waning GDP growth in the euro zone, emerging
markets and Australia is weighing on sentiment surrounding the
outlook for sector earnings, as is the persistent high price of
oil.
"The risk is that higher oil prices will dampen economic
progress, so we are inclined to recommend to move back to a
neutral stance on equities, or in the very least reduce
overweight equity positions with tactical asset allocation,"
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
Banks nudged higher although technical
indicators suggest the sector is now fairly valued, having
fallen back from gains of more than 23 percent in 2012.
The sector is now up around 17 percent this year as
investors wait to see whether Greece's private creditors will
agree by Thursday to participate in a bond exchange, a key part
of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked
finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20.
INFLATION HOPES
There was some respite for retailers as Bank of England
chief economist Spencer Dale was quoted as saying Inflation will
continue to fall throughout this year, helping to alleviate the
squeeze on household incomes.
Europe's biggest home improvements retailer Kingfisher
, upgraded in the previous session by Morgan Stanley,
added 1.1 percent, while Wm Morrison Supermarkets
climbed 0.2 percent ahead of results due out on Thursday.
Companies that manage to beat market expectations continue
to be rewarded by investors, with Admiral Group up 11
percent, buoyed by above-forecast full-year results and an
easing of injury claims that forced it to issue a profit warning
in November.
Admiral's shares fell 44 percent in 2011, but have rallied
nearly 40 percent in 2012.
"Admiral shares have already recovered some ground this
year, but Prime Markets believes that the results today will in
time see the stock recover levels from last summer around
1,500-1,600 pence," Richard Curr, head of dealing at CFD
specialists Prime Markets, said.
"Our initial target is the recovery of the early November
peak at 1,200 pence in the coming 7-10 days," he said.
British aero electronics group Cobham rose 8.1
percent as it boosted its full-year dividend by 33 percent and
said it expects to deliver further growth this year after cost
cuts and a strong performance from commercial aviation lifted
2011 profit.
"With 44 percent of its sales from US defence/security there
is clearly still some uncertainty in the outlook for Cobham's
top line (though this is reducing). Profitability though has
been addressed and the group seems to be making good progress in
streamlining the business," Collins Stewart said.
Blue chip defence contractor BAE Systems was up 1.9
percent as the firm hosted an analyst day.
The most likely candidates to leave the FTSE 100 in this
week's reshuffle - Essar Energy and Cairn Energy
- had a mixed morning, as tracker funds jostled
positions ahead of the confirmation later on Wednesday.
Seven blue-chip companies went ex-dividend on Wednesday,
including tobacco group BAT and bank Standard Chartered
, clipping a total 11.01 points off the FTSE 100 index.
UK gains were supported as Wall Street futures pointed to a
rebound later on for U.S. stocks, ahead of Across the Atlantic,
the ADP National Employment survey.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Mark Potter)