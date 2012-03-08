* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent, regaining 5,800
* Miners bolstered by firmer copper prices
* Banks supported by Greek bond swap deal hopes
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 8 Britain's top share index
pushed higher on Thursday led by banks and miners as investors
looked ahead for more upbeat news on the U.S. economy and bet
Greece will be able to carry off a key bond swap needed to avoid
a messy debt default.
Major banks and pension funds, representing about 40 percent
of Greece's outstanding debt, threw their weight behind Athens'
bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the
likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130 billion euro
international bailout package will be secured.
The offer expires at 2000 GMT on Thursday.
Banks were higher, led by HSBC up 0.6
percent, as the sector benefited from hopes that the Greek bond
swap will ease worries over the debt crisis in Europe.
Miners were the top blue chip gainers, carrying
over the previous session's rally as copper prices rose
on an improving demand picture, helped by the Greek bond swap
hopes and some upbeat U.S. data.
A slightly better than expected U.S. ADP private sector
employment report on Wednesday has paved the way for further
optimism ahead of Friday's keenly-watched non-farm payrolls
report, for which U.S. weekly jobs data and Challenger Lay-offs
report will bring some final clues on Thursday.
"With the solutions being offered for the euro zone debt
crisis looking to be working, and as upbeat U.S. macro economic
data provides some relief, hard-pressed investors can finally
focus again on fundamentals and seek out risk and valuation
returns," said Henk Potts, market analyst at Barclays Wealth.
At 0856 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 32.59
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,824.00, having added 0.4 percent on
Wednesday, regaining more of Tuesday's 1.9 percent slide, which
was its steepest one-day fall since mid-December.
EARNINGS BOOST
Earnings news also provided a positive focus for some blue
chip firms on Thursday.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets gained 2.4 percent as
Britain's fourth-biggest food retailer posted a better than
expected 8 percent rise in full-year profits, although it said
the 2012 outlook remained tough.
"Without trying to draw as much meaning from ancillary
figures as possible, the bottom line here is the good news
continues for a group (Morrison) that has not only consistently
outperformed its peers but the broader market, too," said David
White, a trader at Spreadex.
Insurer Aviva was also buoyed by above-forecast
full-year results, adding 1.9 percent, which were helped by
better profit margins in its life insurance business.
The top FTSE 100 riser, however, was chip designer ARM
Holding, ahead 3.2 percent, with traders citing the
impact of an upgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley to
"overweight".
On the downside, mobile phones heavyweight Vodafone
was a big blue chip faller, down 0.5 percent after the Financial
Times said the firm is edging towards making an indicative offer
for Cable & Wireless Worldwide ahead of the Takeover
Panel's 'put-up-or-shut-up' deadline on Monday.
Defensively-perceived stocks were the main FTSE 100 fallers
as investors' risk appetite returned, with utilities the worst
off led by gas distributor Centrica, down 0.4 percent,
and multi-utilities Scottish & Southern Energy and
United Utilities, off 0.23 percent and 0.2 percent
respectively.
Investors were also awaiting results of the Bank of England
and the European Central Bank latest meetings on Thursday.
Both banks are expected to leave interest rates on hold and
give markets time to absorb last month's liquidity injections
before considering any more such measures.
No domestic economic data will be released on Thursday.
(Editing by Mark Potter)