* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct
* Cyclicals lead gainers on U.S. recovery signs
* Optimism about Greek debt swap deal boosts banks
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 8Britain's blue-chip index
was higher by midday on Thursday in anticipation of more upbeat
data from the United States and expectations Greece will secure
the debt-swap deal it needs to avert a default.
Traders said investors were positioning for further signs
the world's largest economy is recovering when the U.S. Labor
Department publishes initial claims data for last week at 1330
GMT. Claims are forecast to be flat week on week at 351,000
after a better-than-expected employment report on Wednesday, and
raising expectations ahead of Friday's all-important non-farm
payrolls.
"We had an ADP number which was strong and there is a lot of
talk we're going to get another solid number on the non farms,"
Giles Watts, head of equities of City Index said. "Things look
like they may be turning the corner there."
Revived economic optimism boosted cyclical stocks, with
personal goods, industrial metals and engineering and
construction material stocks all up between 2.9 percent and 3.3
percent.
The FTSE 100 index rose 78.54 points, or 1.3
percent, to 5869.91 at 1223 GMT.
Heavyweight mining stocks added 21 index
points, breaking above the 23.6 percent retracement of the Feb
29 - March 6 fall, helped by talk that China, the world's
largest consumer of metals, was about to ease its monetary
policy to revive its economy after cutting its GDP growth target
for this year.
The banking sector gained 1.6 percent after major banks and
pension funds accepted Greece's bond swap offer to private
creditors, making it increasingly likely the deal would pass,
averting an immediate default that could spread the debt crisis
to Italy and Spain.
Schroders was one of just five blue-chip fallers,
dropping 1.5 percent having already traded 85 percent of its
volume average, as the investment manager's full-year results
prompted Peel Hunt to cut its rating to "hold" from "buy",
saying the stock is looking pretty fully valued.
CENTRAL BANK ACTION
Investors showed little reaction to, as expected, news that
the Bank of England had made no change on Thursday to its
current monetary policy following its latest meeting. [ID:
nL9E8CR011]
The European Central Bank will unveil its latest monetary
policy decision at 1245 GMT, with no changes expected from the
ECB either.
The ECB was expected cut its economic growth forecast for
the euro zone, a development which was regarded as already
priced in after manufacturing data earlier this week suggested
the region was unlikely to avoid a recession this year.
"An ECB growth revision would have little impact on the UK
market, because the market has already discounted it," Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley said.
"Data has already suggested the region is in for a torrid
year."
Shares in UK insurer Aviva gained 2.5 percent on
Thursday after saying its capital reserves had recovered after
taking a hit last year from the euro zone debt crisis and
reporting a bigger-than-expected 6 percent rise in 2011
earnings.
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew
Callus)