* FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent
* Miners weak, tracking lower metal prices
* Banks down; HSBC, StanChart downgraded by Seymour Pierce
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 12 London's top shares eased
in early trade on Monday, dragged by weak mining stocks which
tracked lower metal prices on concerns about China's stockpiles
and diminished expectations for further stimulus measures for
the U.S. economy.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 5.62
points, or 0.1 percent at 5,881.87. It gained 0.5 percent on
Friday after better-than-expected U.S. February jobs data showed
recovery in the world's largest economy was gaining momentum.
However, investors on Monday interpreted the jobs data as
lowering the likelihood of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve,
which meets later this week.
"With the U.S. appearing to be the only shining light
sustaining markets at the moment there is deep concern amongst
investors that the recent rally may well have run out of steam,"
said Mike McCudden, Head of Derivatives at Interactive Investor.
Heavyweight miners were the worst performing
blue chips. Chilean copper miner Antofagasta shed 0.6
percent as copper prices fell. Concerns about oversupply
in China took the momentum out of a three-day rally.
China, the world's top metals consumer, said copper imports
remained surprisingly strong in February, with inflows of the
industrial metal up 17 percent from January -- double a year
earlier, raising stockpile concerns and dampening demand hopes.
Commodities and mining giant Glencore, which is
currently bidding for Xstrata, was also under pressure,
down 0.7 percent after the Sunday Telegraph said it was
considering a 3.5 billion pound approach for Canada's biggest
grain handler, Viterra.
Integrated oils were also weak, led by Royal
Dutch Shell 's 1.5 percent fall and tracking a lower
crude price resulting from a weaker dollar.
Banks also suffered as investors shunned
risk-sensitive stocks. Part-state-owned RBS was the
worst off, down 1.7 percent.
Downgrades by Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard on global
heavyweight HSBC and emerging markets lender Standard
Chartered also weighed on the sector. The two banks
were cut to "hold" and "sell" respectively.
MAN DOWN
Among other financials, Man Group was the top blue
chip faller, down 1.9 percent after HSBC Securities downgraded
its rating to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut its target
price and estimates for the hedge fund manager citing
unfavourable risk/reward factors.
Elsewhere, engineering group GKN fell 0.9 percent
after weekend press reports said the firm was in advanced talks
to acquire Volvo's aerospace unit, which could cost
it around 800 million pounds.
Among the blue chip gainers, real estate stocks stood out,
led by Hammerson up 1.2 percent. The sector benefited
from investors switching out of financials.
Oil services firm AMEC was the top FTSE 100 gainer,
up 1.5 percent, supported by an upgrade in rating by Societe
Generale to "buy" from "hold", with the broker lauding the
firm's astute balance sheet management.
No British macroeconomic data will be released on Monday.
Little is due all week aside from January trade numbers on
Tuesday, and the latest unemployment data on Wednesday.
Across the Atlantic, after Friday's above-forecast U.S.
February nonfarm payrolls data, investors only have the February
employment index on Monday, due at 1400 GMT.
February's U.S. Federal budget will be released after the
London close at 1800 GMT.
(Editing by Sophie Walker)