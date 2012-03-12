* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, consolidates rally
* Index reverses losses in late trade
* Defensives lead, miners, banks hit by profit takers
* Real estate stocks extends rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 12 Britain's blue-chip index
ended with a small gain on Monday, as profit-taking on mining
companies and banks was offset by gains among defensive shares.
The FTSE 100 index ended up 5.26 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,892.75, having traded 90 percent of its 90-day
volume average.
The index only moved into positive territory late in the
session, in what traders interpreted as a signal investors were
willing to buy any index dip and remained bullish on the market.
"We have seen bargain hunters coming with the dips we have
seen so far. That is positive," said Joshua Raymond, a market
strategist at City Index.
The FTSE is up 317.8 points this year, or around 5.7
percent. A rally that started in late November began to lose
momentum in March, with the index dropping around 24 points in
each of the first two weeks of the month, while weekly charts
showed declining highs and lows.
"We are going through a transition. If we go below (last
week's low of) 5,750 this week, then that is going to indicate
that there is a correction lingering, but as long as we stay
above that level, we are looking for bargain hunters to come in
and pick up the loose."
Raymond said a catalyst for equities this week would be the
Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday, when
investors would be looking for hints of more quantitative easing
to boost the economy.
But a spate of strong economic data from the United States
has raised expectations that the FOMC might be reluctant to
provide additional stimulus.
Fading prospects for more Fed intervention and weak economic
data from China, the world's largest consumer of metals, weighed
on mining stocks, which closed 0.6 percent lower on Monday.
BANKS FALL
Banks were also targeted by profit takers watching technical
indicators as the sector failed to close above a 23.6 percent
retracement of its Feb. 21 to March 6 move at the end of a three
day-run on Friday.
A report in the Daily Telegraph suggesting that all of the
UK's major banks could face an inquiry for allegedly mis-selling
complex interest rate derivatives also weighed on the sector.
Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland fell between 2 percent and 3.2 percent,
while HSBC was down 0.1 percent.
Traders said some investors were rotating out of banks into
real estate groups, encouraged by improving sentiment on the
commercial property market after a major acquisition involving
French property developer Klepierre on Thursday.
"The Klepierre deal has just highlighted some of the most
attractive valuations in the sector," said Jon Stewart, an
analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
"Hammerson was trading at 0.75 times its book value: those
valuations over-discounted any likely weakness that you might
see even in retail property."
British Land, Hammerson and Land
Securities rose between 1.5 percent and 2 percent in
high volume on Monday, extending recent gains.
All three stocks had traded at 0.8 times their 12-month
forward book value at the close on Friday, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data showed.
Stewart said the sector rally had likely now run its course
after a "decent outperformance."
Defensive stocks also outperformed, led by Morrison
Supermarkets, which topped the leader board with a 2.3
percent rise as it held an investor day to illustrate strong
full-year results reported last week. The volume
of trade in Morrison's shares was nearly 150 percent of the
average.
Food producer Unilever and general retailer
Kingfisher were also strong, up 1.9 percent and 1.6
percent, respectively.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)