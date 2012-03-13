* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent
* Banks rally after falls in previous session
* Antofagasta weak after results, misses miners' rally
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index
pushed higher early on Tuesday, as investors supported
risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks amid hopes of positive
news from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The Fed, whose statement is due at 1815 GMT, is seen keeping
rates on hold, and acknowledging a slightly brighter economic
outlook while refraining from any suggestion that further
monetary easing is off the table.
Ahead of the Fed decision, investors will eye U.S. February
retail sales data, at 1230 GMT, for signs of continuing recovery
in the world's biggest economy.
Banks were the top performers in London, led by
global heavyweight HSBC, up 1.8 percent, as the sector
rallied after weakness in the previous session.
Miners also rallied following falls on Monday,
helped by a recovery in copper prices, up 1 percent as
players positioned themselves ahead of the Fed meeting.
At 0857 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 29.32 points,
or 0.5 percent, at 5,922.07, having added 0.1 percent on Monday.
Volumes were very thin, however, at just 9 percent of the
90-day daily average, and traders expected them to remain so.
"Never mind the Fed. It's the start of the week-long
Cheltenham Festival (of horseracing), so many traders will
either be heading down there or just focusing on their TV
screens come this afternoon," said one London-based trader.
ANTOFAGASTA DIVIDEND DISAPPOINTS
Antofagasta missed out on the mining sector rally,
shedding 2.9 percent to top the blue chip fallers' list, as the
copper miner said it would pay a special dividend of 24 cents a
share, below market expectations, despite a 32 percent rise in
profit boosted by metals prices.
Security services firm G4S was also a faller, down
2.4 percent, after its in-line full-year results failed to
excite investors.
But on the up after numbers, Standard Life was a big
FTSE 100 gainer, up 1.9 percent after the insurer reported a
better-than-expected 28 percent increase in its 2011 profit,
helped by cost cuts and a strong performance at its Canadian
unit.
Peer Prudential was also in demand, up 1.2 percent,
after its 2011 results met forecasts.
Domestic macroeconomic data was broadly positive on Tuesday.
British house prices fell at their slowest pace since July
2010 last month, and surveyors expect prices to stabilise in the
coming months as the economic outlook brightens, the Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors said.
"We would suggest that the housing market is likely to
continue to recover, with consequential benefits for UK consumer
spending patterns and reduced bad debt risks for the UK mortgage
lenders," said Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.
Meanwhile, British employers plan to expand their workforce
at the fastest rate since the third quarter of 2011 after a
hiring lull in the first three months of this year, a survey by
recruitment firm Manpower showed on Tuesday.
January British trade data will be released at 0930 GMT,
with a global deficit of 7.88 billion pounds forecast, up from
7.11 billion in December, and a non-EU trade gap of 4.25 billion
pounds seen, up from 3.75 billion pounds.
(Editing by Mark Potter)