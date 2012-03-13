* FTSE up 1.1 percent
* Banks, miners lead gains after encouraging economic data
* Antofagasta misses out on rally on disappointing dividend
* IAG gains after Iberia staff call off strikes
* Insurers rise following Standard Life, Prudential results
By David Brett
LONDON, March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 closed
at its highest level this year on Tuesday as banks and miners
rallied after encouraging economic data out of Europe and the
U.S., although volumes were weak and traders said the market
could be nearing its top.
London's blue chip index closed up 63.16 points, or
1.1 percent at 5,955.91, but volumes were thin with the FTSE 100
trading 83 percent of a subdued 90-day average.
Investors' appetite was given a boost by German ZEW
sentiment data which beat expectations by a large margin, and
U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in five months in
February.
The data fuelled Wall Street gains, where the Dow Jones
industrial average is trading at a near four-year high.
The U.S. Federal reserve is seen keeping interest rates on hold
in a statement due at 1815 GMT, but questions remained over
whether the Fed will keep the door ajar to further
easing.
Orrin Sharp-Pierson, equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said
equities are beginning to look expensive despite the recent
rebound in global industrial activity.
He said the data likely staves off further earnings
downgrades for equities, but at the current level it doesn't
suggest meaningful upgrades either, which is what would be
needed to support further re-ratings.
Banking and mining stocks were the
main drivers of FTSE 100 gains, as risk appetite improved.
Part state-owned British banks Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland rose 2.8 and 1.5 percent respectively,
after they announced a total of 1,900 job cuts as the banks
streamline operations to improve profitability following the
financial crisis.
Citigroup repeated its "buy" rating on Lloyds. But,
highlighting uncertainty surrounding the UK bank and the sector,
cut its earnings forecasts for 2012 and 2013 by up to 18
percent. Citi also kept its "neutral" rating on Royal Bank of
Scotland.
The sector has been blighted by concerns over exposure to
Europe's debt crisis. But as concerns over Greece defaulting
have dissipated, lessening the chance of a full blown financial
crisis, volatiltiy -- a gauge of investor fear -- has
fallen.
"(Volatility indexes) are pricing in a slow and steady
increase equity markets, without any further shocks. However,
given the last 5 years of turmoil, it would be a surprise if
such a Panglossian (optimistic) future existed," a London-based
trader said.
IAG AVOID STRIKES
International airlines rose 4.5 percent as pilots
at Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group,
called off a series of strikes intended to protest against the
start-up of a low-cost airline.
Results helped Prudential up 4.8 percent, after
Britain's biggest insurer met forecasts with a 7 percent
increase in its 2011 profit, helped by strong Asia growth.
Peer Standard Life gained 0.4 percent having posted a
better-than-expected 28 percent increase in 2011 profit and 6.2
percent increase in dividend.
Shore Capital said despite valuation support and Standard
Life's dividend yield attraction it preferred annuity companies
such as Legal & General and Prudential.
Legal & General added 3.4 percent ahead of results due out
on Wednesday.
Inchcape gained 11 percent after the multi-national
car dealer reported better-than-expected results for 2011,
driven by demand for premium vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and
emerging markets.
A record increase in goods exports to non-EU countries
driven in part by car exports to the United States, Russia and
China meant Britain's goods trade deficit widened less than
expected in January.
British house prices fell at their slowest pace since July
2010 last month, and surveyors expect prices to stabilise in the
coming months as the economic outlook brightens, the Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors said.
UK housebuilders pushed higher, led by Barratt Development
up 5.3 percent, as Credit Suisse raised estimates and
target prices across the sector.
On the downside, Antofagasta missed out on the
mining sector rally, shedding 2.3 percent as the copper miner
said it would pay a special dividend of 24 cents a share, below
market expectations, despite a 32 percent rise in profit boosted
by metals prices.
And Security services firm G4S was also a faller,
down 2.1 percent, after its full-year results failed to excite
investors.
The quarterly earnings season has served up a mixed bag. As
of Monday, of the companies that have reported 51 percent have
beaten or met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)