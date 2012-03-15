(Removes erroneous reference to overbought levels on energy
* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Oil stocks dip
* Tesco falls as UK head resigns
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 15 Britain's top shares fell
on Thursday, dragged lower by weaker oil stocks, although a
rebound in mining stocks helped limit falls.
Energy stocks knocked the most points off the
FTSE 100 index by some margin. Royal Dutch Shell
slipped 0.9 percent.
The UK benchmark was down 5.5 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,939.96 by 1021 GMT, having slipped 0.2 percent in
the previous session following five successive days of gains,
the longest winning streak since last summer.
Traders said the FTSE 100's failure on Wednesday to break
out to the upside has led to concern the market is forming a
short-term top, while low volumes do not instil much faith in
the recent brisk rally, which saw the index jump to eight-month
highs.
"We still see downside risk and see a correction of about 5
to 10 percent," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives
at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"Put options have seen more volume as have shorting specific
stocks and sectors and many are still taking the view that the
market may look to pause for direction."
James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said that based on
the short-term range of 5,755.70 to 5,989.07, it would not be
surprising to see a near-term pullback to 5,872.39 to 5,844.85.
Investors awaited U.S. weekly jobless data at 1230 GMT,
which assumes particular relevance since recent robust economic
data from the world's largest economy has helped power recent
stock market gains.
Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1-billion-pound
investment trust, reckoned equities would be higher by the end
of the year but "it will not be a smooth ride as economic growth
is adequate rather than impressive".
"I am encouraged by the weakness in gilt and treasury bond
prices. These were seen as safe havens last year yet they had
not reacted to better sentiment. Now their behaviour is more
consistent with other signs of improved risk appetite."
Miners, Wednesday's biggest casualties, enjoyed
a rebound, tracking a recovery in copper prices, while UK
lenders succumbed to a bout of profit-taking,
having been boosted by U.S. bank stress test results.
Tesco topped the FTSE 100 fallers' list, down 1.4
percent, after it announced the head of its UK business Richard
Brasher is quitting, leaving question marks over its strategy
following its recent shock profit warning.
Hammerson, meanwhile, advanced 1.4 percent to top
the blue-chip leader board as JPMorgan listed the real estate
investment firm as a top M&A candidate among European property
stocks.
Shares in Hammerson were among the most heavily traded among
UK blue chips, at 40 percent of the 90-day daily average volume.
