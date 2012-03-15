* FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent
* Banks, energy stocks fall after recent gains
* Miners rally with copper prices, limiting overall falls
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 15 Weakness in integrated
oils and banks pulled Britain's leading share index lower on
Thursday, with both sectors reversing recent gains, although
overall loses were limited by a rally in mining stocks and
expectations for a firm start on Wall Street.
At 1146 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 5.82 points
or 0.1 percent at 5,939.61, having shed 0.2 percent in the
previous session following five successive days of gains, the
longest winning streak since last summer.
"Beware the Ides of March! The 15th day of the month was a
particularly bad day for Julius Caesar, and it seems as if
investors are rather nervous themselves today," said Chris
Beauchamp, Market Analyst at IG Index.
"Having faltered yesterday in its latest drive on 6,000, the
FTSE remains unable to make much headway, even if there is as
yet no bad news that seems capable of taking it lower,"
Beauchamp added.
Energy stocks knocked the most points off the
FTSE 100 index, led by BP which was down 0.9 percent,
reversing gains made in the previous session as Brent crude
prices marked time after recent strength.
Banks also fell back on a bout of
profit-taking, with global heavyweight HSBC down 0.4
percent, having been boosted on Wednesday by U.S. bank stress
test results.
Miners, however, Wednesday's biggest
casualties, enjoyed a rebound, tracking a recovery in copper
prices, up 0.4 percent.
SHIRE SHUNNED
Shire was the top FTSE 1200 faller, down 1.5 percent
as the drugmaker said it was acquiring U.S. firm Ferrokin
Biosciences Inc, and its Phase 2 iron chelator treatment, for an
upfront payment of $100 million
Shire shares were already under pressure after the
drugmaker pulled its application to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for approval of its Replagal drug to treat
Fabry disease, a rare genetic disorder.
"Withdrawing the U.S. Replagal regulatory filing on more
onerous FDA clinical requirements is a surprise setback for
Shire," Jefferies said in a note, estimating that removing $95
million peak U.S. Replagal sales from its model would cut
earnings per share by between 2 percent and 3 percent.
Tesco was down 1.2 percent after it said the head
of its UK business Richard Brasher is quitting, leaving question
marks over its strategy following its recent profit warning.
But elsewhere in the stores sector, clothing retailer Next
topped the blue chip leaderboard, up 2.7 percent ahead
of full-year results due on March 22, with UBS repeating its
"buy" rating on the stock in a preview.
"Aided by share buybacks, we believe this will be another
year of double-digit growth in EPS," UBS said in a note.
Marks & Spencer also found support, up 1.6 percent.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to
modest early gains on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a
batch of data, including February U.S. PPI numbers, and U.S.
weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT.
(Editing by David Holmes)