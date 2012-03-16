* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Banks rally with RBS gaining after JPMorgan upgrade
* Tullow Oil rises after striking oil in Ghana
By David Brett
LONDON, Mar 16 Britain's top share index
rose on Friday in erratic trade due to futures and options
expiries, attempting to break free from key technical resistance
with the help of Royal Bank of Scotland which led a sector rally
on the back of a broker upgrade.
London's blue chip index was up 30.58 points, or 0.5
percent at 5,971.30 by 1151 GMT, fighting to break out of a
range that has largely been in place since early February.
Technical analysts at Trading central said the FTSE 100 was
looking bullish but cautioned the blue chip index faced
significant barriers around the 5,989 level.
"The index has completed its pull-back to the rising 50-day
moving average and has just pushed above February's highs,"
Nicolas Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central, said.
"The configuration is positive and a continuation of the
recovery remains the most probable scenario," he said.
Banks were the top performing sector led by
Royal Bank of Scotland, up 4.3 percent after UBS
upgraded its recommendation on the part state-owned lender to
"buy" as a clear recovery play on Britain and the United States.
UBS raised its British GDP estimates for 2012 and 2013.
"A more positive view on the UK combined with improving
economic momentum in the U.S. where growth expectations are
already well embedded will pave a way for improved performance
in RBS's core business and should contribute to lower losses in
the non-core division," the bank said in a note.
Citigroup were in bullish mood too, as the U.S. bank said
the level of Britain's FTSE 100 index could double over the next
10 years.
Other financials rallied as the prospect of rising markets
and lower volatility, a crude gauge of investor fear, boosted
appetite for asset managers -- which hemorrhaged fund flows in
2011 in the face of wildly fluctuating markets -- and
interdealer brokers.
Hargreaves Lansdown rose 3.4 percent, while ICAP
added 2.3 percent.
SHIRE REBOUNDS
Shire gained 1.2 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove
upgraded its recommendation on the firm to "overweight" from
"neutral" on valuation grounds, helping the drugmaker pare
losses made in the previous session.
JPMorgan said Shire trades on only 14.2 times 2013 estimated
price earnings, which look too cheap for a 17 percent 2013-17
earnings per share compound annual growth rate.
Elsewhere, Tullow Oil jumped 4.1 percent after the
London-listed company said an appraisal well in Ghana had
successfully encountered oil in high quality reservoirs.
Tullow was the third-most heavily traded stock among UK blue
chips on Friday, with volume at 116 percent of its 90-day daily
average.
Overall market volumes remained lacklustre, suggesting many
investors were unwilling to put fresh money into a rally that
began in November when central banks flooded the market with
cheap money in an effort to stave off another financial crisis.
"It is difficult to see where the next positive catalyst
might come from here while volumes remain so low, but certainly
if U.S. economic data continues to improve as it has, that will
certainly help things," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
Investors have a number of further U.S. economic releases to
digest on Friday, including consumer prices data and industrial
output figures. U.S. futures pointed towards a higher open on
Wall Street, which supported gains on the FTSE 100.
(Written by David Brett)