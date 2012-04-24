LONDON April 24 Britain's top share index bounced higher in early deals on Tuesday, recovering modestly after sharp falls in the previous session, led by a rally in heavyweight banks and commodity issues which had been the biggest fallers on Monday.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 14.40 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,679.97 having dropped 1.9 percent on the previous day.

The UK blue chip index almost surrendered the whole of last week's 2 percent advance in one session on Monday as political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France and disappointing macroeconomic data revived concerns over the euro zone debt situation and sapped investors' risk appetite. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)