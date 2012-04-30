* FTSE down 0.4 percent

* Man Group retreats ahead of Q1 update

* Aberdeen rallies on 14 pct H1 profit rise

By David Brett

LONDON, APRIL 30 Britain's top share index was lower around midday on Monday on the last trading session of the month and ahead of a busy week of earnings data with hedge fund firm Man Group down ahead of its first-quarter update.

London's blue chip index was 20.22 points, or 0.4 percent lower at 5,756.89 by 1052 GMT, after gaining 2 percent over the last four trading days.

The index has found support around the trend line established back in October, and its 14-day moving average and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the LTRO rally that began in mid-December, both of which are around the 5,700 level.

Concerns over the broader macro economy remain with data showing Spain - whose credit rating was cut last week - had slipped into another recession, putting more strain on the debt-laden country's finances.

Europe's debt problems and global growth worries mean upside for the FTSE 100 level could be limited. Despite the index recovering its poise after a 7 percent sell-off between mid-March and mid-April helped by some better-than-expected corporate earnings, it is still down for the month of April.

Of the companies that have reported earnings in the quarter, 58 percent have either met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

"A robust Q1 reporting season has helped, but it will soon be over, with focus turning back to macro. We see no reason to close our cautious stance as the key concerns are not abating. In fact, we think they are turning more worrisome," Mislav Matejka, an analyst at JPMorgan, said.

The top FTSE 100 faller was Man Group, down 4.9 percent ahead of the company's first quarter trading update on Tuesday as investors fear Man Group may be hit by the latest bout of market jitters.

The stock had risen by more than 10 percent over the last week on the back of bid speculation, but Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson says renewed European economic uncertainty, caused by Spain's credit rating downgrade, could hit Man Group.

Banks retreated with euro zone debt exposure blighting sector sentiment as investors awaited further news in the sector's reporting season.

Part state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland, which will issue Q1 updates later this week, went in different directions, down 0.5 percent and up 0.2 percent respectively.

On a forward 12-month basis Lloyds has the biggest potential to outperform estimates among its peers with a predicted earnings surprise of 12.7 percent, compared with RBS on -7.1 percent, according to Starmine Data.

Earnings downgrades for SSE by JP Morgan saw the utility fall 2.2 percent, as the broker cut its estimates by over 5 percent for 2012/13, adding upcoming newsflow may undermine defensive attractions.

ABERDEEN HIGHER

Sticking with earnings, Aberdeen Asset Management was the top big blue chip gainer, up 3.1 percent, after the fund manager saw its underlying pre-tax profit rise 14 percent in its first half-year after a recovery in client risk appetite boosted assets under management and the funds house improved its fee margins.

"Aberdeen has announced a strong set of interim results with margins and the balance sheet continuing to strengthen," said Peel Hunt in a note.

However, the broker downgraded its rating for Aberdeen Asset to "hold" from "buy" as it said the share price currently looks up with events and it would suggest that active funds should consider locking in some profits.

Drug stocks provided the main strength for the blue chips led by AstraZeneca, up 1.1 percent, as both JPMorgan Cazenove and Jefferies upgraded their ratings for the firm, which suffered big falls last Thursday after accompanying first-quarter results with the shock departure of its chief executive.

GlaxoSmithKline, up 0.5 percent, also continued its recovery after a disappointing reaction to results last week.

Keeping pressure on the FTSE 100, Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker start for equities in the United States.

Across the Atlantic, following Friday's weaker-than-expected GDP data, investors will eye March U.S. personal income and consumption data - the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation - due at 1230 GMT on Monday, and Chicago April PMI data, due at 1345 GMT, for further clues as to the state of the world's biggest economy. (Written by David Brett; editing by Stephen Nisbet)