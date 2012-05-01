LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 bounced higher early on Tuesday, with Lloyds among the top gainers after quarterly results, while PMI data from the UK and the United States will be scrutinised later for guidance as to the health of the global economy.

London's blue-chip index rose 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,748.71 by 0706 GMT, having finished April in negative territory -- its second consecutive monthly loss -- as concerns rose over Spain's economy and political tensions in Europe.

British bank Lloyds rose 2.3 percent after reporting quarterly profit roughly in line with expectations and said it would set aside another 375 million pounds ($609 million) to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance.

Oil producer BP, however, fell 2 percent after it reported a bigger-than-expected drop in profits, despite an increase in crude prices, as production fell after it was forced to sell fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Written by David Brett)