LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 bounced higher early on Tuesday, with Lloyds among the top gainers after quarterly results, offsetting a fall in integrated oils led by BP, which reported worse-than-expected results.

Markets will scrutinise PMI data from the UK and the United States due for release later in the session for guidance as to the health of the global economy.

London's blue chip index rose 13.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,751.65 by 0742 GMT, having finished April in negative territory. Its second consecutive monthly loss reflected heightened concerns about Spain's economy and political tensions in Europe, and came despite a slightly better than expected start to the company earnings season.

Trade on Tuesday was light with most European markets closed for the May Day holiday.

British bank Lloyds climbed 1.5 percent after reporting quarterly profit roughly in line with expectations. It said it would set aside another 375 million pounds ($609 million) to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance.

Royal Bank of Scotland, which is also set to report this week, was up 1.4 percent.

On a forward 12-month basis, Lloyds has the biggest potential among peers to outperform estimates, with a predicted earnings surprise of 12.7 percent compared with RBS on -7.1 percent, despite trading on a lower PE of 8.1 times, according to Starmine Data.

"In general, stock markets and risk assets seem to be extremely resilient in the face of the news flow which has undoubtedly been more negative in nature so I imagine we will continue that today, probably using Lloyds results as a catalyst," said James Ferguson, strategist at Westhouse Securities.

As of Monday, European quarterly earnings were enjoying a better start than for the previous quarter, although results remain mixed, with 55 percent of companies that have reported so far having met or beaten expectations.

The mixed earnings picture was illustrated by FTSE 100 heavyweight BP, which fell 2.7 percent after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in profits, despite an increase in crude prices, as production fell after it was forced to sell fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Oriel Securities said the results came in below consensus and that it expects the shares to be driven by the Macondo trial, the start of which should be determined at a meeting on 3rd May.

Analysts expect BP shares will struggle to rise meaningfully without making progress in settling lawsuits relating to the 2010 spill at its Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, most notably possible civil and criminal charges beng investigated by the Department of Justice, which could potentially lead to fines of over $20 billlion.

BP's results pulled integrated oils lower, which was a major drag on the index.

Elsewhere, Man Group fell 1.5 percent after it said clients withdrew a net $1 billion in the three months to March. The firm's share price has fallen by almost 60 percent since September due to investor outflows and poor performance from its flagship fund.

"The catalyst for a turnaround would have been net inflows to the group and/or significant stemming of outflows - neither of which have been delivered. Investment performance across its funds remains mixed which is unlikely to catalyse short term flows," Shore Capital said in a note.

SMOKING HOT

Imperial Tobacco blew through the fug of those downbeat updates as the world's No. 4 cigarette group set a 500 million pound share buyback and said it saw a return to sales growth as the West and Gauloises cigarette maker put its 2011 problems behind it.

"We would not expect much change to consensus numbers on the back of these results, but the positive tone from management into H2 will give the market some comfort," Jeffries said in a note.

Imperial Tobacco rose 1.5 percent, while peer British American Tobacco added 0.9 percent.

Data overnight from China helped assuage some investors concerns over waning global growth after downbeat data from the U.S. over the past two sessions.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April in expansions territory and improving from 53.1 in March, although it was below forecasts.

"It's not all bleak; Europe is stuck in a bit of a dump at the moment ... but outside of Europe life goes on," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said.

On the macro economic data front, British manufacturing PMI is due out at 0828 GMT, which analysts expect to have fallen in April to 51.5 from 52.1 in March, after figures showed the UK economy slipped back into recession last week under the weight of austerity measures.

Across the Atlantic, among the main data to watch out for are manufacturing and construction figures, both due for release around 1400 GMT, which investors will scrutinise after disappointing U.S. GDP numbers on Friday. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Catherine Evans)