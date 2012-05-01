* FTSE 100 index gains 0.3 percent

* Banks higher; Lloyds up after in-line Q1

* Oils a drag; BP falls after weak results

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, May 1 Britain's top share index held firm on Tuesday led by banks as results from Lloyds offered some reassurance, while data on the economy was again bearish and traders remained unconvinced by the overall flow of corporate results.

Energy stocks suffered after BP posted worse-than-expected first quarter results.

At 1140 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.72 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,772.50 on the first session of May, having finished April in negative territory, its second consecutive monthly loss.

"There's a little bit of confidence coming out of Lloyds; financials are leading the rally a little bit, and absorbing the losses at BP, but it is thin, and I'm not reading too much into it to be honest," said Paul Kavanagh, a partner at Killik & Co.

Volumes were very low at around 18 percent of the 90-day daily average, with most European markets closed on Tuesday for the May Day holiday.

Lloyds was the top blue chip riser, adding 4.8 percent after the part state-owned lender reported first-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations.

The bank said it would set aside another 375 million pounds to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance.

As of Monday, European quarterly earnings were enjoying a better start than for the previous quarter, although results remain mixed, with 55 percent of companies that have reported so far having met or beaten expectations.

Still, they have offered investors more hope than recent macroeconomic data. GDP numbers last week showed a surprise slide into recession in the first quarter and the PMI survey of manufacturing sector purchasing managers on Tuesday was well below forecasts at its lowest since December.

Imperial Tobacco was also a top blue chip gainer, up 2.7 percent after the world's No. 4 cigarette group set-up a 500 million pound share buyback and said it saw a return to sales growth as it put its 2011 problems behind it.

Peer British American Tobacco gained 1.0 percent, rallying after its results disappointed last week.

Away from the earnings flow, miners FTNMX1770> fell back as copper prices retreated after a below forecast PMI result from top metals consumer China.

Investors were awaiting U.S. April ISM manufacturing data and March construction spending figures, both due for release at 1400 GMT, for any signs of improvement in the world's biggest economy, after disappointing U.S. Q1 GDP numbers on Friday.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start on Wall street ahead of the date.

BP BLIGHTED

BP fell 2.9 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in profits, despite an increase in crude prices, as production fell after it was forced to sell fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"Both (BP's) Upstream and Downstream segments missed expectations and the group miss came despite a tax rate of 33 percent vs 37 percent in 1Q last year," said Bernstein Research in a note, retaining its "market perform" rating on BP.

Weakness in integrated oils was the major drag on blue chip sentiment, as the sector retreated in line with BP's disappointment, with BG Group down 1.2 percent ahead of its first-quarter results on Thursday.

Hedge fund manager Man Group was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 5.5 percent after it said clients withdrew a net $1 billion in the three months to March.

Man Group's share price has fallen by almost 60 percent since September due to investor outflows and poor performance from its flagship fund.

"Today's IMS will do little to quell fears surrounding Man Group ... We would expect our forecasts to fall by circa 15 percent (consensus is now 11 percent lower over the last month) and subsequently cut our recommendation to Hold given the persistent uncertainty," Peel Hunt said in a note. (additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Patrick Graham)