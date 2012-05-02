* FTSE consolidates, dips 0.4 percent

LONDON, May 2 Britain's leading share index dipped on Wednesday, consolidating the previous session's gains as investors cashed in on ex-dividend stocks with oil and banking shares adding to a bearish mood, while healthy sales propped up British retailer Next.

The blue-chip index pared back from the previous session's rise above 5800, the first time it had closed above that threshold since April 3, with analysts forecasting the FTSE could soon enter a trading range.

By midday, the FTSE 100 index fell 25.02 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,786.91.

"The most optimistic scenario is that we are going to enter a trading range over the next few months, somewhere below 5,980 and above 5,580," said Gerry Celaya, chief strategist at Red Tower Research.

Banks and energy stocks reversed the previous session's sectoral gains, wiping a combined 15 points from the index.

"We had a good pop yesterday in RBS, but banking is one of those sectors we think will remain softer going forward, while with oil and gas shares the heavyweights continue to drag.

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said on Wednesday its first-quarter income grew less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the U.S. dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth.

The bank shed 3 percent as one of the top fallers on almost 90 percent of its 90-day average volume.

BP led losses for the oil sector taking almost 5 points from the index.

The oil major suffered from a cut in its target price by Credit Suisse following a larger-than-expected drop in profits on Tuesday as it was forced to sell oil fields to pay for a catastrophic spill in 2010.

"For BP it is going to be the death of a thousand cuts as we go below 400 and then drift off to lower levels -- we had a good look at the upside a few weeks ago, but from the way we look at the chart patterns it will remain under pressure," Celaya added.

Ex-dividend considerations also weakened index, with a number of stocks no longer qualifying for the latest dividend payout, chipping off 3.43 points.

Admiral Group, ARM Holdings, Barclays , Croda International, ITV, Kingfisher , Weir Group, and Xstrata all traded without their dividend entitlements, with Admiral leading losses on a 3.6 percent fall.

The index showed little reaction to the Markit/CIPS British construction data, staying around 0.2 percent easier.

SALES-DRIVEN GAINS

Next, Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, met forecasts for quarterly sales, with a weak performance from its stores offset by strong trading at its Directory home shopping business.

The retailer said it now expected earnings per share to rise 6 percent, up from previous guidance of 5 percent. These results pushed the group's shares to the top of the FTSE leader board, rising 2.4 percent by midday.

Next's valuation momentum is among the highest in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, suggesting continued support for the shares.

BSkyB, which has been at the centre of political attention in the past week, was among the top performers as the pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit on Wednesday as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the group for broadband and phone services.

Shares in BSkyB rose 2.5 percent.

"Despite other distractions, Sky is powering ahead as its triple-play offering gains real traction," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)