* FTSE sheds 0.9 percent, banks, oil drag

* Weak European PMI hits investor sentiment

* Barclays, Lloyds lead losses, Next sales strong

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, May 2 Britain's blue-chip index dipped on Wednesday, surrendering much of the previous session's gains as weaker banking and oil stocks outweighed stronger performances from Next and BSkyB, supported by better sales figures.

Bearish investor sentiment from Europe dragged on the banking sector, with Barclays and Lloyds stripping 8 points from the index, while Standard Chartered also fell heavily after posting weaker-than-expected first quarter results.

Investor caution ahead of Friday's April U.S. government payrolls report also grew after a report showed private employers added 119,000 jobs last month, well short of expectations.

Investor attention will now switch to non-farm payrolls due out on Friday.

"(Today was) another very difficult day for investors and there is no clarity yet on when this crisis might end, specifically banks are in the vanguard of losses while Next is the notable price spot after the company's online business performed well in a market which is otherwise a sea of red," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, chief economist and strategist at Charles Stanley.

Weaker investor sentiment was driven by worse-than-expected European PMI data, while markets are now looking ahead to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday with pressure growing on the bank to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro members from additional pain.

"The European PMI's disappointed, which is further evidence the euro zone is sliding into recession, and I think the market is coming to the view that the ECB won't be doing very much when it has its press conference tomorrow," he added.

Lloyds Banking Group warned of a long, hard economic recovery and set aside an extra 375 million pounds ($609 million) to compensate people mis-sold insurance on Tuesday, underscoring the challenge facing Britain's banks as they battle to recover from financial crisis. The group's share price fell 4.5 percent by the close.

"People got a little over bullish yesterday, I think the banks have probably failed to follow through while Lloyds have given up much of their gains, but I think we are back to the exposure of the retail banks," an equity sales trader at Espirito Santo said.

"As a house our favourite play is Barclays, but I think we (the FTSE) will keep trending down...the current theme is the divergence between Europe and the U.S. and any bull has been on the back of the U.S., but the euro zone macro is really starting to hurt."

Oil stocks also dragged heavily, BP the biggest faller taking almost 5 points from the index.

The oil major suffered from a cut in its target price by Credit Suisse following a larger-than-expected drop in profits on Tuesday as it was forced to sell oil fields to pay for a catastrophic spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

SALES-DRIVEN GAINS

Next, Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, met forecasts for quarterly sales, with a weak performance from its stores offset by strong trading at its Directory home shopping business.

The retailer said it now expected earnings per share to rise 6 percent, up from previous guidance of 5 percent. These results pushed the group's shares to the top of the FTSE leader board, rising 2.6 percent by the close.

Next' s valuation momentum is among the highest in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, suggesting continued support for the shares.

BSkyB, which has been at the centre of political attention in the past week, was among the top performers as the pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit on Wednesday as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the group for broadband and phone services.

Shares in BSkyB rose 2.5 percent by midday before easing back to close at 1.5 percent up.

"Despite other distractions, Sky is powering ahead as its triple-play offering gains real traction," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers. (Editing by Ron Askew)