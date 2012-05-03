* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, defensive stocks lead gainers

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 3 Britain's blue chip-index edged up in thin volume on Thursday as gains among defensive stocks offset disappointing trading updates among cyclicals and weak U.S. macro data.

The FTSE 100 closed 8.44 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 5,766.55 points, having traded only 87 percent of its 90-day volume average.

Some investors were reluctant to take new positions until Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report provided some clarity on the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

"Although it's doing okay today, you've still got the U.S. non-farm payrolls tomorrow so we're not expecting it to race away until the data comes out," Phil Roberts, a technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.

"On the upside, the strong resistance above the recent high of 5,820 would be in the 5,850 area. To be in the clear the FTSE has to break and close above 5,851."

But disappointing non-farm payrolls data on Friday could send the FTSE 100 on a slide towards the 5,700 area, a support level corresponding to the line connecting the index's lows in April, Roberts added.

The index pared gains on Thursday afternoon after Institute for Supply Management data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in April, countering an estimate-beating manufacturing report published on Tuesday. (ID:nL1E8G2FVE)

"The non-manufacturing ISM in the U.S. was quite poor and I would be cautious going into tomorrow's data," said Gerard Lane, an equity strategist at Shore Capital.

"There's an awful lot of good news, quite justifiably, in the price about the U.S. economy and people are only now waking up to the potential slowing."

He added investors looking for high-quality, defensive stocks should look at the likes of distilled drinks group Diageo , which rose 1.5 percent on Thursday after reporting estimate-beating first quarter sales. (ID:nL5E8G31TR)

DEFENSIVE LEAD

Defensive stocks shone on Thursday, with artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew topping the FTSE 100 chart on the back of better-than-expected first quarter results. (ID:nL5E8G3192)

Shares in the group hit a one-month high as they rose 4 percent in volume more than double the average, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Imperial Tobacco rose 2.3 percent, helped by a target hike at Citigroup, which said the stock's multiple was likely to expand on improving volume momentum.

The shares traded at 17.6 times their expected earnings for the next 12 months, compared to multiples of more than 19 for peers British American Tobacco and Philip Morris, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed.

Another defensive stock favoured by investors on Thursday was Bunzl, which hit a fresh all-time closing high of 1,062 pence after rising 1.5 percent, with investors encouraged by a bullish note by JPMorgan.

"Bunzl's shares have continued to run well ... but we maintain our 'overweight' as we believe the combination of good organic revenue growth, acquisition potential and defensiveness should have appeal in a choppy macro environment," the bank said in a note, raising its 12-month target to 1,130 pence to factor in new acquisitions.

CYCLICAL FALLERS

Capping gains on the FTSE on Thursday was Chilean miner Antofagasta, which reported a fall in first-quarter copper production and raised the cost of one of its new mines. (ID:nL5E8G33HR)

Shares in the group were bottom of the table, falling 4.4 percent in volume nearly double the average and sending a bearish technical signal by closing below their 20-day simple moving average, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Energy major BG Group shed 1.8 percent after its first-quarter update spooked investors with a rise in the firm's capital expenditure, traders said.

Among other cyclicals that fell after results was insurer Legal & General, which shed 3.1 percent as it unveiled a drop in first quarter domestic new business due to faltering consumer confidence (ID:nL5E8G31CL).

The gloomy economic outlook for Britain was underscored by data showing the British service sector grew more slowly than expected in April. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)