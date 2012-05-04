LONDON May 4 Britain's top shares fell early on Friday, tracking weakness on Wall Street overnight, as tensions grew ahead of U.S. monthly employment data in the aftermath of a run of lacklustre economic data from the world's biggest economy.

The FTSE 100 was down 18.53 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,748.02, by 0706 GMT, having managed a 0.2-percent gain on Thursday despite disappointing Institute for Supply Management data which further mired the prospects for the April jobs report.

Royal Bank of Scotland bucked the weak trend, adding 1.5 percent to top the blue-chip leader board, after the state-backed lender unveiled a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)