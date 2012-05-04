* FTSE 100 down 0.7 percent

* Defensive stocks in demand

* RBS top riser after update

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, May 4 Britain's top shares fell on Friday, tracking weakness on Wall Street, ahead of the U.S. monthly employment report which follows a run of lacklustre economic data from the world's biggest economy.

Mining stocks came under pressure, constituting six of the FTSE 100's top ten fallers, reflecting the negative implications of a slower U.S. economy on the demand outlook for metals.

Antofagasta led blue chips lower again, down 3.2 percent, having issued a downbeat production update in the previous session, followed by Kazakhmys, off 2.7 percent, and Xstrata, 2.3 percent weaker.

The FTSE 100 was off 39.11 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,727.44 by 0833 GMT, after managing a 0.2-percent gain on Thursday. This was in spite of disappointing U.S. Institute for Supply Management data which traders said clouded prospects for the April jobs report.

"The U.S. data we have seen has not been encouraging. I don't think there has been much incentive to take new positions ahead of the number and a long weekend in the UK," said Darren Sinden, senior trader at Silverwind Securities.

"But if you have, then you have probably taken a view on the downside." He said a poor number could spark a sell-off to the pyschologically important 5,700 and the 200-day moving average line at 5,680.

The U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show employers likely added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, not enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate.

James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, noted that a bias to the downside has developed on the index, currently down 0.9 percent over the week.

Last week's close at 5,777.11 is a key price to watch - should the index end the session below this level today, he said, it could fuel a sizeable break to the downside next week.

Investors were also bracing themselves for a major weekend in European politics, with presidential elections in France and Greece.

A victory for Francois Hollande in France could mean a relaxation of euro zone austerity. In Greece, if more populist parties win, they could renege on the terms of its bailout.

In evidence of the market's nervous mood, the blue-chip leader board was peppered with defensive stocks such as water companies Severn Trent and United Utilities and drugmaker AstraZeneca, which are relatively immune to difficult economic conditions.

Royal Bank of Scotland also bucked the weak trend with a 3.6 percent gain. The bank was the standout FTSE 100 riser after the state-backed lender unveiled a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.

"The bank continues to inch its way out of intensive care. A move back into profitability has been made by its investment bank division, whilst its retail & commercial businesses are now firmly back in the black," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The bank's near failure (is) now being consigned to another chapter in its history... consensus opinion, allowing for economic doubts, currently (denotes) a strong hold."

Peer Lloyds Banking Group enjoyed a 1.4 percent rise, on the back of Tuesday's reassuring first-quarter results. (Reporting by Tricia Wright. Editing by Jane Merriman)