* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent, off earlier 0.7 percent lows

* Miners, energy stocks lower as demand picture clouded

* Banks turn higher; HSBC rallies after Q1 results

* Aviva gains as CEO quits with immediate effect

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 8 Britain's top shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness among heavyweight commodity stocks and fresh political uncertainty in the euro zone, as investors made a cautious return after Monday's public holiday in Britain.

Blue-chip losses were pared back as banks turned positive, however, after heavyweight global lender HSBC posted a strong first-quarter trading update.

HSBC jumped 1.2 percent after it reported a 25 percent rise in underlying pretax profit in the first quarter, to March 31, and said its performance in April had been satisfactory.

At 0834 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 9.87 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,645.19, having dropped 1.9 percent on Friday, its worst daily fall in two weeks, after weak U.S. jobs data raised worries over the global economic outlook.

Weakess in miners and energy stocks FTNMX0530> were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100 index as the demand picture for commodities was clouded by the disappointing U.S. data on Friday and weekend euro zone election results.

Investors were unsure what Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's presidential election will mean for the country's policies, and questioned what an inconclusive general election result in Greece will mean for its austerity programme.

"Despite the Greek saga dragging on for a long time now and it being two years since Greece received the first bailout, the intensity and impact concerns about Greece can have on financial markets and the euro zone in general haven't diminished in any way," said Markus Huber, senior trader at ETX Capital.

But there were some bright spots in the commodities sector.

Tullow Oil gained 4.1 percent as a number of brokers hiked target prices for the African-focused explorer, which said on Monday said it had found more oil in a Kenyan well it is drilling after striking the country's first oil in March.

And ENRC added 0.8 percent after the Kazak miner said it is determined to deliver value to its shareholders and is continuing to review all methods to achieve this, including acquisitions, joint ventures and spin-offs.

AVIVA CHANGE

Insurer Aviva, which last week saw one of the biggest pay revolts ever suffered by a British company, was also a top blue chip gainer, up 3.8 percent after it said Chief Executive Andrew Moss had stepped down with immediate effect.

"Whilst we expect this will be received with some positivity by shareholders initially, this now brings further uncertainty to the shares and means that only CFO Pat Regan of the existing management from recent years remains," Espirito Santo investment Bank said in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Aviva.

Other insurers were also higher on investor hopes for change in the sector, with RSA Insurance up 2.1 percent.

Domestic macroeconomic news was weak on Tuesday.

British house prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April as a temporary boost from a tax holiday and unseasonally warm weather in March faded, a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' survey showed on Tuesday.

And British shop price inflation eased in April after food price rises slowed sharply from a nine-month high hit in March, the British Retail Consortium said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)