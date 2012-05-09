* FTSE up 0.1 percent, steadying after two-session slide

* Banks, miners recover after recent sharp falls

* Ex-dividends knock 15 points off the blue chip index

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 9 A rally by heavyweight banks and miners dragged Britain's top share index modestly higher on Wednesday, with the market mainly steadying following sharp falls in the previous two sessions.

However, with a big batch of blue chips trading ex-dividend and with another flood of corporate earnings and updates to digest, the underlying mood was cautious.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 6.45 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,561.00, having closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday to hit its lowest closing level this year.

"Markets generally don't move in a straight line so this morning in the UK we are seeing some brave bargain hunters sifting through the rubble," said Mike McCudden, Head of Derivatives at Interactive Investor.

"But with the Eurozone looking more like a house of cards in a wind tunnel, investors are right to be taking cover."

Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend chopped a hefty 15.37 points off the FTSE 100 index.

Aberdeen Asset Management, Antofagasta, BP , Bunzl, G4S, GlaxoSmithKline, Randgold Resources, Rexam, Royal Dutch Shell , and Unilever were all trading ex-dividend.

Banks provided the biggest support for the blue chips, with the sector led higher by further gains in global heavyweight HSBC Holdings, up 0.7 percent following Tuesday's well-received first-quarter results.

Miners also provided a prop for the FTSE, with the sector rallying in tandem with the copper price, which inched higher after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in the previous session.

Corporate newsflow, however, accounted for the top individual blue chips movers, both on the upside and the downside.

ITV was the top gainer, up 3.6 percent as Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it expects to outperform the wider TV market in 2012.

And J Sainsbury took the second top spot on the leader board, ahead 2.9 percent as Britain's No. 3 grocer met forecasts with a 7 percent rise in year profit.

WEIR WEAK

Weir Group was the biggest blue chip faller, down 7.2 percent as the engineer's latest trading update failed to reassure investors.

"First quarter trading was strong but analysts are focused on likely price pressure on upstream equipment supplied to the energy sector," said Clive Duckitt, Director at Fyshe Horton Finney.

And Sage Group also suffered, dropping 5.2 percent as the software firm accompanied in-line first-half results with a cautious outlook statement, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its target price to 250 pence from 270 pence and repeat its "sell" rating on the stock.

Domestic macroeconomic news was gloomy once again. British retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year last month and growth in the number of people placed in permanent jobs in Britain slowed, raising the risk of another quarter of economic contraction.

"This data continues to support the ongoing view that we hold, which is that the UK consumer is in a difficult spot, which has taken a long time to get into and will take a long time to emerge out of," said Shore Capital retail analyst Clive Black in a note.

"From a stock recommendation perspective we remain with our long standing 'tune'; liquid consumer staples and selective other plays revolving around strong balance sheets, self-help and access to good internationalisation." (editing by Ron Askew)