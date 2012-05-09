* FTSE down 0.4 pct, hits lowest since December

* Charts, sentiment point to further downside

* European woes bite UK corporates

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON May 9 UK equities dropped to 2012 lows on Wednesday and looked poised for further losses in the face of downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of both the domestic economy and the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market.

A big batch of companies trading ex-dividend, including oil major BP and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline, also weighed, taking over 15 points of the FTSE 100. (ID:nL5E8G888I)

The London blue chip index index was down 22.60 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,531.83 by 1020 GMT, extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop. It hit an intra-day trough of 5,527.61 points - its weakest level since late December 2011.

British retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year in April, data showed on Wednesday, raising the risk of another quarter of economic contraction. (ID:nL9E7J204W)

Sentiment was further dampened by continued political uncertainty in Greece - which could eventually lead to a euro zone exit with unpredictable consequences for the rest of the bloc - and a report that Spain will demand its banks make extra provisions against loans to builders. (ID:nL5E8G8H7H)

"There is no real emphasis to go and buy here. I still think we've got another 100 and something points on the downside before we start buying," said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander David Securities.

Euro zone troubles are already taking their toll on UK companies such as Sage Group, whose small business customers - especially in Spain - have been shutting down in droves. The software firm missed forecasts on first quarter revenues reported accompanied in-line first-half results, sending its shares down 4.9 percent. (ID:nL5E8G9100)

Weir Group was the biggest blue chip faller, down 5.8 percent as the engineer's latest trading update failed to reassure investors, with a steep drop in orders for its keenly-watched oil and gas division. (ID:nL5E8G938J)

Investor caution resulted in a direct hit for mid-cap UK funds house F&C Asset Management, which reported 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) of outflows for the first three months of the year, sending its shares down 2.5 percent.

Implied volatility on the FTSE 100, a crude gauge of investor risk aversion, rose to one-month highs.

Technical charts pointed to further losses for the benchmark London index after the break below 5,655.87 on Tuesday - the previous 2012 low set in April.

"We are currently at the 50 percent retracement of the rally from late November. If we close below here (5,532) today, you would be looking (for a fall) to 5,424," said Jack Pollard, analyst at Sucden Financial.

"The indicators are deeply oversold but we are not seeing any sign at the moment of a imminent correction." (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)