* FTSE down 0.4 pct, hits lowest since December

* Charts point to further downside, index closes below key level

* European woes bite UK corporates, global focus pays off

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON May 9 UK equities slumped to their lowest level this year on Wednesday and faced further losses amid downbeat corporate reports and concerns about the health of the euro zone, Britain's biggest export market.

Shares in several big companies - including oil major BP and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline - went ex-dividend, meaning investors buying them from now on will no longer qualify for the latest payout.

Sentiment was dampened by continued political uncertainty in Greece - which has raised questions whether it will receive the next tranche of bailout money - and a report that Spain will demand its banks make extra provisions against loans to builders.

"We are just seeing a general capitulation," said Dwight Burden, institutional sales trader at Merchant Securities. "Bond yields in Spain have gone through the critical and psychological level of 6 percent; that's a critical fear level for the banks."

The London blue chip index index closed down 24.50 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,530.05, extending Tuesday's 1.8 percent drop. In volatile trading, it hit an intra-day trough of 5,464.41 points - its weakest level since late December 2011.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 broke below a key technical support of 5,576.37 - the previous 2012 low that was set in April.

For those who try to predict market moves by studying charts, the outlook for the UK market darkened further on Wednesday when it closed below 5,532 points - a key technical support level that corresponds to the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's November 2011 to March 2012 rally.

That opens the door for an eventual retreat as far as 5,424, according to Jack Pollard, analyst at Sucden Financial.

"The indicators are deeply oversold but we are not seeing any sign at the moment of a imminent correction," he said.

On fundamentals too, there was little domestic cheer. British retail sales fell at their fastest rate in more than a year in April and jobs growth slowed, raising the risk of another quarter of economic contraction.

"We remain unenthused with the prospects for the UK economy," said James Follows, head of equities at Vestra Wealth.

"But the domestic economy accounts for less than 30 percent of UK stock market revenues and we still feel that a tight list of well-managed, internationally focused stocks are capable of delivering solid compound annual gains."

Indeed, miner Glencore rose 1.5 percent after reporting stronger demand for the commodities it extracts from emerging powerhouse China and the United States. But it said that the picture in Europe remained weaker - a factor that has caused problems for some other UK companies.

Software firm Sage Group, whose small business customers - especially in Spain - have been shutting down in droves, missed forecasts on f i rst-quarter revenues, sending its shares down 5.5 percent.

Investor caution resulted in a direct hit for mid-cap UK funds house F&C Asset Management, which reported 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) of outflows for the first three months of the year, reducing its shares by 1.9 percent.

James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said Europe remained the biggest concern for investors and the British index was suffering from the resulting risk aversion due to its high concentration of cyclical stocks.

"If we see concerns over Europe subside for a while, then we could see a cyclicals rally," he said. "We still maintain the view that whilst these risk events create sell-offs, they create opportunities to get into risk assets. (But) there is certainly more to go in this current correction." (Editing by Mark Heinrich)