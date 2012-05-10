* FTSE 100 sheds 0.5 percent, flirts with 5,500 level

* Commodity stocks fall as demand picture stays weak

* Reckitt drops after top shareholder sells down stake

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 10 Britain's top shares were lower on Thursday, having reversed a hopeful opening bounce, with risk-sensitive commodity stocks under pressure as investors focused back on euro zone uncertainties and worries over the global growth outlook.

There was little reaction to the, as expected, news that the Bank of England made no change to current monetary policy following its monthly MPC meeting, leaving British interest rates at record lows and resisting calls for more quantitative easing as its latest programme came to an end.

The midday announcement came after data earlier in the day showed British manufacturing output bounced back more strongly than expected in March, although a steep fall in oil and gas extraction and utilities output pushed wider industrial production down, according to official data.

At 1105 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 24.73 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,504.72 having reached as low as 5,490, after an early rally back to 5,548 proved short-lived.

"It looks like traders are still looking for a reason to buy at these levels (which are now the lowest for 2012) and, for that reason, it is still possible that the UK index could experience a trading bounce before the week is over," said Bill MacNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"However, given that the short-term trend is now to the downside I expect any such move to be short-lived."

Miners, which had been the main prop for the FTSE 100's early rise fell back as copper retreated on demand concerns after trade data out of top metals consumer China showed headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled last month and exports were weaker-than-expected.

Kazakh miner ENRC held on to gains, however, adding 0.8 percent, supported by a rise in its copper production, although it warned that revenues would be hurt by a decline in commodities prices.

Weakness in energy stocks was the biggest drag on blue chip sentiment, with the Brent crude easier after the weak Chinese trade data also raised concerns over energy demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street, with the Dow set for a seventh-straight session of falls, as investors eyed March U.S. international trade data and weekly jobless claims, both due at 1230 GMT.

"Investor confidence doesn't appear to be picking up at all today, so we can probably expect the indices to suffer further losses, however if Unemployment Claims surprise as they did last week, they will be sure to lift the markets," said Craig Erlam, Market Analyst at Alpari (UK).

RECKITT CUT

Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser was the biggest individual blue chip faller, down 4.1 percent after the firm's main shareholder, JAB Holdings, said it was cutting its stake in the group to around 10.6 percent.

"We expect the 4.9 percent stake to be placed relatively easily, but the sale will mop up demand and continue to pressurise the shares in the medium term. We cannot rule out a further disposal by the Reimanns in the medium term," Canaccord Genuity said in a note reiterating its "sell" stance on Reckitt.

Chip designer ARM Holdings was a strong blue chips gainer, up 4.2 percent as Bernstein upgraded its rating to "market perform" from "underperform", and Seymour Pierce stated coverage of the stocks with a "buy" rating and 620 pence target price.

Mid cap chip firm Imagination Technologies was also in demand, ahead 10.5 percent to top the FTSE 250 leader board, bouncing back after sharp falls at the start of the week. (editing by Ron Askew)