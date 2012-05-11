* FTSE 100 index drops 0.7 percent, holds above 5,500

* Barclays top faller as JPMorgan trading loss hits sector

* M&S boosted by BofA Merrill Lynch upgrade to "buy"

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 11 Banks knocked by news JPMorgan's announcement that it incurred a $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy led Britain's top share index lower on Friday, reversing the previous session's modest gains.

Barclays, with a large exposure to U.S. investment banking, was the worst blue chip performer, shedding 3.8 percent as JPMorgan stunned investors with news that its Chief Investment Office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse".

The news sent the U.S. investment bank's stock down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading and caused U.S. stock index futures to fall sharply.

"When such shocks occur it is wise to err on the side of caution and consider whether it is a possible 'tip of the iceberg' scenario, especially when one contemplates the interconnectedness of the banking system," said Jordan Lambert, trader at Spreadex.

At 0755 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 39.57 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,504.38, having added 0.3 percent on Thursday - a pause after a slide of 4 percent over the previous three sessions. Technical indicators remained negative.

"Technically, the FTSE has formed a potentially bearish ABCD Fibonacci chart pattern. This pattern which can best be described as a "lightening bolt" pattern is considered the "backbone" of all Fibonacci patterns," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

"This pattern is also price symmetrical because a previous break is used to forecast the next down move. In the case of the FTSE, this Fibonacci pattern is forecasting a possible break into 5,358.52 over the near-term," Hyerczyk added.

Miners were also under pressure as copper fell after further weak data from top metals consumer China, with below-forecast April industrial output data taking the shine off earlier news that annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite strong food price rises.

Energy stocks were weak as well as Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel on demand concerns, hit by the China data and by the political deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about the fate of the debt-laden euro zone.

Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos meets conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a possibly doomed attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat general election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is at stake.

IAG was among the worst individual blue chip fallers, shedding 1.7 percent after the airline group, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, said first-quarter losses more than doubled as higher fuel costs and weakness in Spain helped wipe out any benefits from rising revenues.

M&S BEST

Marks & Spencer was the top blue chip gainer, up 2.9 percent as BofA Merrill lynch upgraded its rating for the retailer to "buy" from "neutral".

"We think likely soft recent trading is now more priced into the stock and that M&S should benefit from a stronger events calendar and lower input cost inflation later this year," the broker said in a note.

Clothing peer Next gained 0.9 percent in sympathy.

A broker upgrade also propelled food retailer J Sainsbury , up 0.7 percent as Citigroup upped its rating to "buy".

But macroeconomic news was not so positive for the British high street.

Consumer morale in Britain worsened in April as people became more worried about the availability of jobs and shied away from buying big-ticket items like cars, a survey by lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT on Friday, with April's PPI input prices seen down 1.0 percent on the month, and PPI output prices seen up 0.4 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)